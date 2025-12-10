Iinyathi’s Josh Wilky smashes 334 against Kei at CSA U16 National Week in Paarl

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Selborne College batter Josh Wilky hammered 334 for EC Iinyathi against Kei in the CSA U16 National Week in Paarl on Wednesday

Talented Selborne College batter Josh Wilky smashed an unbelievable triple century for EC Iinyathi against Kei in the CSA U16 National Week at the Dal Josaphat B field in Paarl on Wednesday.

Wilky lit up the second day of the week by bludgeoning 334 runs off only 174 balls, which included 35 fours and a massive 18 sixes.

His mammoth effort ensured the EC Iinyathi reached an incredible 518 for seven off their 50 overs.

Amyoli Oliphant added 59 and Josh Edwards 49 not out.

The hapless Kei team could only manage 82 all out in 21.4 overs in reply to hand their opponents a huge 436-run victory.

Jack Bosazza claimed five for 21 for the Iinyathi.

Daily Dispatch