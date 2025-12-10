Sacha ‘super excited’ to be back for Stormers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu during a Stormers training session at the High Performance Centre in Cape Town on Tuesday

Dynamic playmaker Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu says he is “super excited” to be back in the Stormers starting line-up for Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup clash against Stade Rochelais in Gqeberha.

With a berth in the playoffs and an unbeaten record of seven matches on the line, the Stormers have wasted no time in recalling an array of Springbok stars for what promises to be a bone-jarring showdown against the two-time champions.

After winning their opening Champions Cup clash against Bayonne in France last week, the Stormers can put one foot on the playoffs if they beat a formidable Stade Rochelais side at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 3pm).

Several Bok stars were rested for the Bayonne clash after experiencing a heavy workload during SA’s recent five-match European tour, where they beat Japan, France, Italy, Ireland and Wales.

Warrick Gelant, Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach, Evan Roos and André-Hugo Venter all come into the starting XV.

“It is great to be back at the Stormers (after being away with the Boks) on tour, and I am loving it,” Feinberg-Mngomezulu said.

“This is year five now with the team, and I feel really at home here, and I have missed being around the squad.

“I am super excited to be back, and I think it is going to be a huge challenge at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium against a great French side like Stade Rochelais.

“It will be a big challenge, but one we are capable of handling.”

Gelant has recovered from the illness which saw him ruled out on matchday ahead of the 26-17 win against Bayonne last week and will have wings Dylan Maart and Leolin Zas with him at the back.

Damian Willemse is recovering from a slight hamstring niggle and should be available for selection next week.

Ruhan Nel is also back in the starting team and forms a midfield partnership with Jonathan Roche, with Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Reinach as the halfback pairing.

Evan Roos starts this week after providing impact from the bench in Bayonne and resumes his combination with flanks Ban-Jason Dixon and Paul de Villiers.

JD Schickerling starts alongside captain Salmaan Moerat in the second row, while up front Venter starts with Springbok props Ntuthuko Mchunu and Neethling Fouché either side of him.

The replacements bench includes hooker JJ Kotzé, lock Connor Evans, loose forward Ruan Ackermann, scrumhalf Imad Khan and utility back Wandisile Simelane, who all started in Bayonne last week.

They are joined by props Oli Kebble and Sazi Sandi and loose forward Marcel Theunissen.

Director of Rugby John Dobson said that his team is looking to build on their encouraging performance in France last week.

“It was great to win away from home, but we have to back that up now, and we know that it will take a big effort against a highly physical Stade Rochelais team,” he said.

“We always get such fantastic support in Gqeberha, so we are all looking forward to what should be a big match with Test match intensity at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium,” he said.

The Stormers will be without lock Adre Smith for Saturday’s clash after he was handed a one-match suspension.

Tickets for Saturday’s clash are available through Ticketmaster’s online platforms and will also be on sale at the NMB Stadium ticket office from 9am to 4pm throughout the week.

Stormers team: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Dylan Maart, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Jonathan Roche, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Ben-Jason Dixon, 6 Paul de Villiers, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Neethling Fouché, 2 André-Hugo Venter, 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu.

Replacements: 16 JJ Kotzé, 17 Oli Kebble, 18 Sazi Sandi, 19 Connor Evans, 20 Ruan Ackermann, 21 Marcel Theunissen, 22 Imad Khan, 23 Wandisile Simelane.

