Tyirha’s IBF title quest in Cape Town flying under radar

A flurry of top boxing tournaments featuring potentially thrilling bouts has caused Nhlanhla Tyirha’s ring return in Cape Town to fly under the radar.

Tyirha, from Mdantsane, faces Filipino Arnel Lofranco for the IBF Intercontinental mini-flyweight title at the SN Boxing Gym in Diep River on Sunday.

Though he is one of the popular boxers in the region, the fight has been overshadowed by other clashes taking place at home, including the SA mini-flyweight title rematch between Mthokozisi Ngxaka and Thinumzi Gqola at East London’s Orient Theatre on the same day.

Two days later, another appetising tournament takes place at Hemingways Mall, with Zolisa Batyi making a ring return after surrendering his SA featherweight belt.

Batyi will be up against Awonke Tini, with other notable names such as Lusizo Manzana, Luyanda Ntwanambi and former SA mini-flyweight champion Siphamandla Baleni in action during the tournament.

The action returns to the Orient Theatre next Friday, featuring three SA title bouts, two of them reviving the rivalry between Duncan Village and Mdantsane townships.

But Tyirha’s assignment in Cape Town will be crucial for his quest for a world title shot, having returned to the WBC ratings for the first time in two years.

Winning the IBF intercontinental title would guarantee him a lofty spot in the IBF ranking to help him launch a two-pronged world title pursuit.

Tyirha’s trainer, Mzamo Njekanye, said his charge was motivated for the Cape Town bout, as a positive result would pave the way for his return to the world stage.

“The fact that the WBC has already returned him to the ratings is the big motivation for us,” Njekanye said.

“I see people are sleeping on this fight primarily because it clashes with other big bouts in East London, but to us it is very crucial for our career trajectory.”

Tyirha was on the cusp of a world title shot before he was upset in 2023 by Malawian journeyman George Kandulo, who knocked him out in the sixth round despite being dominated for most of the fight.

The defeat dealt him a psychological blow while also rendering him inactive as he moved from stable to stable.

But since Tyirha teamed up with Njekanye, he has enjoyed the most activity of his career, equalling the year of his professional debut when he fought four times, culminating in the record-equalling feat of winning the SA title in his fourth bout.

Sunday’s fight will be Tyirha’s fourth this year, including a single debatable loss against SA-based Zimbabwean Beaven Sibanda in Cape Town in April.

This time round, he is leaving nothing to chance and is in top physical and mental shape.

“He is so confident that he left for Cape Town early this week to wrap up preparations,” Njekanye, who was set to join his charge on Thursday, said.

Tyirha will be chasing his 12th victory, with the losses against Sibanda and Kandulo adding to the previous one he suffered against Nkosinathi Joyi.

Lofranco will not be a pushover, as he is enjoying a five-bout winning streak since his lone loss against compatriot Arvin Sampaga five months after Tyirha’s defeat to Kandulo.

