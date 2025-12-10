Women take first steps into USSA golf spotlight

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Three Gqeberha players joined UP-Tuks student Simone Kleyn to form a women’s section for the first time in the University Sport SA golf tournament at Humewood last week. The players are, from left, Thaakira Bickoo, Ana Albaitero, Erin Brinkman and Kleyn.

The University Sport SA golf organisers took an important step towards broadening their horizons when four women teed it up in the annual tournament hosted by Madibaz Sport at Humewood Golf Club in Gqeberha last week.

Although only one of those entrants was a registered student – UP-Tuks first-year Simone Kleyn – Madibaz Golf Club president and USSA Golf committee member Karl du Preez believes it marks meaningful progress towards the introduction of a formal women’s section.

“We have placed a big emphasis on promoting a women’s section to be part of the USSA experience and we believe we have taken a step in that direction by having some ladies take part in this year’s competition,” he said.

“We initially had two players from Stellenbosch who were set to compete, but unfortunately they had to pull out. We then decided to invite some of our local women to join Simone for the week.”

Kleyn was joined by Gqeberha teenagers Erin Brinkman and Ana Albaitero, as well as Thaakira Bickoo, who is currently completing her PGA professional apprenticeship.

“This is a start and hopefully next year we will be able to grow this section,” Du Preez said.

Kleyn, who began playing golf just three years ago, said the experience at USSA had been both challenging and inspiring.

“I really found a passion for the sport and decided to go into it full-time,” she said. “I’m now studying the PGA golf course as well as sports science.

“It’s nice to have more than just a few women playing in men’s tournaments because it makes the competition tougher.”

The tournament also marked her first outing at Humewood.

“I had my first experience of the course on Sunday. We had some good weather until today and I really enjoyed it. The fairways are good and the greens are good, but if you miss here, you really miss – there’s no coming back.”

Kleyn hopes her participation will encourage more women to follow suit.

“I definitely hope my presence at USSA will inspire others to play. It would be great to have more women in the field and to create genuine competition among the female golfers.”

The Herald