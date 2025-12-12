ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Pirates are a well-oiled machine this season

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In the 92nd episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by motorsport family Charl and Bernelee Arangies and Orlando Pirates stadium announcer Melody Miya.

The show, the last in studio session for the year, starts with a discussion with the Arangies family, who take us on their journey in the South African motorsport scene, which Charl said needs to be improved.

The focus turns to the energetic Miya to reflect on his inspiring journey from the East Rand to becoming one of the most recognisable faces in local football because of the work he does for Pirates.

This is the last in studio show for the year, but Mphahlele will provide content from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Morocco from next week, where Bafana Bafana are one of the favourites to win the tournament.

TimesLIVE