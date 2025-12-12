Sport

Chiefs goalkeeper Petersen still harbours ambitions of playing for Bafana

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Sports reporter

Carling All Stars goalkeeper Brandon Petersen excited to play against Orlando Pirates. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Having been snubbed by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen has taken it in his stride and is focusing on the controllables.

In his final squad for the Afcon tournament in Morocco later in this month, Broos and goalkeeper coach Grant Johnson went with Ricardo Goss of Siwelele FC ahead of Petersen.

For Broos, captain Ronwen Williams of Mamelodi Sundowns and Sipho Chaine of Orlando Pirates are the top two on the pecking order, and the third spot was always going to be a contest between Goss and Petersen.

Most football supporters argue that Petersen deserved to go to Afcon because of his better numbers in the Betway Premiership, as he has kept nine clean sheets in 13 matches, while Goss has kept six clean sheets after 14 matches.

Petersen, who is part of the Carling All-Stars team to play against Orlando Pirates in the exhibition match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, admitted he wants to play for Bafana.

“Yes, I want to be part of the national team and represent my country, but the most important job is Kaizer Chiefs because they pay my salary,” he said.

“The only thing I can control is my performances on the field. I can’t control whether the national team coach picks me; that’s his job. Whether he picks me, I can’t complain about that.

“As a footballer you want to be there; that’s the aim, but the main focus for me is to do the best for my club.”

TimesLIVE

