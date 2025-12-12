Faltering Sharks must get season back on track, says Esterhuizen

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

POWERFUL PRESENCE: Sharks utility player Andre Esterhuizen is challenged by Ulster's David McCann during a United Rugby Championship game at Kings Park in Durban

Getting their faltering season back on track will be a priority for the misfiring Sharks back when they face Saracens in an Investec Champions Cup rugby clash in Durban on Saturday, utility player Andre Esterhuizen has said.

Long-serving Esterhuizen, who will be making a landmark 100th appearance for the Sharks at Kings Park, says his team are determined to turn their season around with a strong showing against the English side.

With Esterhuizen and Bok skipper Siya Kolisi back on duty, the Sharks have an opportunity to breathe new life into their season.

This will also be interim head coach JP Pietersen’s first match in charge following John Plumtree’s early departure from the role.

“A lot has happened (at the Sharks) while we were away with the Springboks,” Esterhuizen said.

“But everyone is focused on the same task, which is getting us back to where we should be.

“This weekend’s game is a big one, and that’s all we’re looking at.

“Whatever happens, we know we need to play rugby to the best of our ability.

“Saracens are a great side and they showed their form against Clermont. I’ve played them a few times in the past and they are always tough to beat.

“They have a strong set-piece, their attack has evolved, and they are very structured. It will be a challenge.”

Esterhuizen said the Sharks needed to show resolve in a must-win game.

“We’ve all been in situations where our backs are against the wall, but we’re not looking at it that way,” he said.

“We see it as our next game. We’ve experienced pressure before and that could help us heading into this match against Saracens.

“We’ve had two good days of training. It has been very hot in Durban, but the boys have worked hard.

“This is a tough Champions Cup fixture and we want to deliver a team performance like we have in the past. We haven’t been up to scratch this season.

“This is an opportunity to see our game evolve and improve.

“Each week we are motivated to play well and we want the fans to come back and watch us. That is the goal of any rugby team.”

Plumtree said he would support and guide Pietersen in his role at the franchise.

“It’s hardly stepping away. I still see my future at the Sharks, just in a different role,” he said.

“There are a couple of projects that I am passionate about that need to be addressed at the Sharks. I just feel it is time now to use my experience in other parts of the business.

“JP is going to come in as interim coach and I want to use this period to help develop him. I really think he’s going to be a good Sharks coach for the future.

“What better opportunity to help a guy like that at this level?

“He’s already done well at the Sharks with our juniors and Currie Cup.

“A very experienced Sharks man, never played for another club, loves the brand, loves the people in KZN. I generally think he’s going to get the support that he needs as long as we put the right support around him.”

“JP and I have had conversations around how I can support him and what he wants from me.

“I don’t want to undermine what he is trying to do. I will be there supporting him, standing behind him, not in front of him. And guiding him.”

The Herald