Shock as organisers cancel Fuzile fight

LOGISTICS CASUALTY: Duncan Village's Azinga Fuzile was meant to headline Sunday's bill at the Orient Theatre, but it has been called off.

East London’s boxing fraternity was in shock on Thursday after the cancellation of Sunday’s tournament scheduled to be held at the Orient Theatre.

The event was to be headlined by Duncan Village golden boy Azinga Fuzile against late replacement Sem Matheus of Namibia, with the eagerly anticipated SA mini-flyweight title rematch between Mthokozisi Ngxaka and Thinumzi Gqola serving as a tantalising undercard.

However, promoters Last Born Promotions (LBP) decided to pull the plug on Thursday, leaving boxers dejected.

The promoters said the decision was taken after encountering logistical nightmares, with Matheus unable to arrive in East London on time.

The Namibian had replaced Venezuelan Hector Gonzalez, who declined the fight when his handlers could not get visas.

However, the Matheus camp also had problems, with his team unable to secure flights to East London in time for the tournament.

“We decided to rather call off the tournament than risk more challenges,” LBP’s Mla Tengimfene said.

BSA chief executive Tsholofelo Lejaka said organisers requested the cancellation of the event when they encountered logistical challenges.

“As regulator, we could not do anything but accept their request,” he said.

However, the Boxing SA-ordered rematch between Ngxaka and Gqola has been saved by Xaba Promotions by including it in their star-studded tournament scheduled at the same venue on Friday.

XP boss Ayanda Matiti confirmed that he had agreed to include the fight in his tournament, which already had three SA title bouts.

“I think this will be the first tournament featuring four SA title bouts in a long time,” he said.

Tengimfene said Fuzile would be featured in an LBP show which would be part of the provincial boxing development programme scheduled for February 22 in Peddie.

He, however, admitted that the boxers who were to feature in Sunday’s show were disappointed with the turn of events as some had budgeted the earnings for Christmas.

“We will have to compensate them so that they have something for Christmas.”

