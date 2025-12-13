Luus, Smit seal Proteas’ commanding win over Ireland at Buffalo Park

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA's Tumi Sekhukhune celebrates after taking the wicket of Ireland's Gaby Lewis during the ODI at Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium, in East London, on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

Half-centuries by Suné Luus (66) and 20-year-old Mianne Smit (56) helped lead the Proteas Women to a seven-wicket victory in their ODI against Ireland at Buffalo Cricket Park in East London on Saturday.

Chasing 210 for victory in a reduced match of 47 overs each, Luus and Smit, with a career-best, starred as the Proteas Women raced home to win with 61 balls to spare

Captain Laura Wolvaardt started the chase with intent, striking four fours in the fourth over.

But she fell in the next over, caught at first slip by Cara Murray off an Orla Prendergast delivery for 31.

By the end of the readjusted nine-over powerplay, the Proteas Women had reached 51 for one.

Lara Goodall could only manage 20 as she was caught and bowled by Murray in the 12th over.

Two overs later, Wolvaardt’s opening partner Tazmin Brits became Murray’s second wicket, dismissed for 27 off 30.

The Proteas passed the 100-mark in the 19th over as the experienced Luus and younger Smit took control of SA’s chase with a 50-run partnership in 65 balls.

The 150 mark was achieved in the last ball of the 27th over and Luus racked up her 18th career ODI half-century six overs later.

The duo kicked on to a 100-run partnership in the following over and three balls later, Smit celebrated her maiden fifty.

Smit sealed the game for the Protea women with a four in the 37th over.

The duo set the highest fourth-wicket partnership at the ground in their unbeaten 125-run stand.

Earlier, Ireland had won the toss, and Sarah Forbes and captain Gaby Lewis took first strike with Ayanda Hlubi armed with the new ball.

The visitors had a slow start and only managed their first boundary in the third over en route to 41 without loss by the end of the powerplay.

Tumi Sekhukhune made the breakthrough a short while later, dismissing Lewis for 14 as Ireland reached 50 in the same over.

Amy Hunter joined Forbes and they gave Ireland a semblance of stability before Sune Luus trapped Forbes lb for 42.

The Irish made the century mark in the 24th over, but Hunter (32) was caught by Lara Goodall at mid-off from a Smit delivery 10 runs later.

The first six of the day came in the 32nd over from Laura Delany, but she was bowled by spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba for 21 two balls later.

Mlaba struck again, sending Leah Paul packing as Ireland crossed 150 with 11 overs remaining.

Orla Prendergast (28) became Sekhukhune’s second scalp, caught by Dané van Niekerk at long-on.

Arlene Kelly (6) followed as Mlaba’s third wicket with the accurate turner registering figures of three for 43.

Ireland reached 200 in the last over, with Rebecca Stokell’s 37 pushing them to 209 for seven.

