EP’s low position is tragedy for SA rugby, says Dobson

HOME FROM HOME: Stormers scrumhalf Cobus Reinach goes on the attack against Stade Rochelais at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday

EP’s inability to claw its way out of the lower echelons of the professional game is one of the biggest tragedies in SA rugby and Gqeberha’s passionate supporters deserve much better, Stormers coach John Dobson says.

Dobson was talking after 17,058 fans turned up to watch the Stormers beat Stade Rochelais 42-21 in an Investec Champions Cup match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

The Stormers switched the key fixture from Cape Town to Gqeberha because the World Supercross Championship took place at the Cape Town Stadium this past weekend.

Top-class rugby is a rarity in Gqeberha because the EP Elephants play in the lower tier Currie Cup First Division.

Talking about the state of EP rugby, Dobson said: “It is actually a tragedy and we have been speaking about it for 20 years and there is no movement, which is very frustrating.

“I don’t think it is good for SA rugby.

“If this was properly organised it would be a hotbed for SA rugby.

Stormers coach John Dobson Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix (BackpagePix)

“We have been also through a journey at Western Province and the Stormers.

“If petty politics or self-interest dominate the agenda then you get poor outcomes.

“This region deserves so much better, if you look at the amount of players from this region and the passion for rugby.

“This region has these fine schools and a player base.

“That is why the Stormers love playing here in Gqeberha, because it feels like we are playing in Cape Town.

“Look at the Griquas winning the Currie Cup, with one or two clubs that are obviously very well administered and managed, and everything like that.

“It is not my decision (where the Stormers play) but we love it here if we cannot play in Cape Town.

“We have had some experiments in Stellenbosch and there have been talks about going go some other venues in the Western Cape, but this is definitely our next choice with the people and the vibe.

“It is quite funny how the people come in late to the stadium here in Gqeberha.

“You have to maximise every last second in the tavern, like the one I walked past with the R60 double brandy and coke.

“It is our people, and it’s a great vibe, and they have the energy and humour and an appreciation for rugby.

“We still prefer to play at home for obvious reasons, but if we have to play anywhere else it must be here.”

On previous visits to Gqeberha, Dobson has praised the Eastern Cape’s passionate support for rugby.

“It is above my pay grade, so maybe it is not something I should comment on, but I can certainly see the good that can be had out of using this as our alternative venue rather than Stellenbosch,” he said.

A new-look EP side are hoping to be competitive in the SA Cup when they bid for a top four finish and promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division in 2026, Elephants coach Allister Coetzee says

EP will be up against SA’s non-franchise teams including the Cheetahs, Pumas, Griquas and a revamped and ambitious Boland Cavaliers outfit for the right to play in the top flight.

“We always knew this was a sleeping giant of a province and I want to get every arrow pointing in the same direction,” Coetzee said.

“EP are actually looking at 2027 to make sure we get into the Currie Cup Premier Division, and that is our target.

“But there is nothing wrong in getting there in 2026.”

Coetzee said talent retention would be a focus for the union in the future.

“If you look elsewhere in SA, you see how players pop up in different provinces, and you hear they went to schools like Framesby, Grey, Pearson, Uitenhage High, John Walton and many more.

“So we have a massive job and you cannot keep everyone in Gqeberha.

“But there is a big focus to look at the talent we have here, and put them on a pathway where they can get better and EP can give opportunities.”