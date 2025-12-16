Sport

Australia’s Green becomes IPL’s most expensive overseas player after $2.77m move to Kolkata

Cameron Green of Australia plays a shot during game one of the T20 International series match against India at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium on September 20, 2022 in Mohali
Cameron Green of Australia has become the IPL’s most expensive overseas player. File photo (Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images)

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green became the most expensive overseas player in the Indian Premier League (IPL), after Kolkata Knight Riders signed him for 252-million Indian rupees (R46.5m) at the player auction for the 2026 season on Tuesday.

Green, who was initially registered as a batsman due to an error, was the subject of intense bidding between Kolkata and Chennai Super Kings before being purchased by the three-times champions.

The 26-year-old is the third-most expensive player in IPL history, after Indian internationals Rishabh Pant (270-million Indian rupees) and Shreyas Iyer (267.5-million Indian rupees).

Green, who previously played for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru but missed the 2025 season as he was recovering from a back surgery, is set to play in the third Ashes Test against England starting on Wednesday.

Reuters

