Markram keeps calm as Proteas prepare for Lucknow

TOUGH CONDITIONS: Proteas batter Aiden Markram during the third T20 in Dharamsala on Sunday

There is not too much concern in the Proteas camp heading to the fourth T20 international against India at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground in the north Indian city of Lucknow on Wednesday.

The root cause of their seven-wicket loss in the third T20 in Dharamsala was not their tactical approach, according to skipper Aiden Markram, but rather a misjudgment of the pitch.

The loss in the mountains of Dharamsala meant that the Proteas trail 2-1 in the series.

The SA camp expected a batting surface in Lucknow based on intel from former Indian player Ravi Shastri and others.

The ground is usually batter-friendly, but it turned out to be the opposite. It was a bowler’s paradise, especially for the seamers.

Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh exploited the lavish swing with the new ball in the cool and rarefied atmosphere in the foothills of the Himalayas and caused trouble for the Proteas’ top and middle order.

Only three batters made double figures for SA as they set a modest target of 117, with Markram top-scoring with 61.

The Indians got the job done with 25 balls to spare, losing only three wickets along the way.

“I think to the eye, it actually looked a good wicket. I think the Indian camp felt the same,” Markram said after the match on Sunday.

“A guy like Ravi Shastri mentioned it looks pretty nice as well.

“You don’t necessarily expect it to do that much and then for it to be for such an extended period of time as well. It felt like it almost went throughout the whole innings.

“It’s a tricky balance. The conditions were tough with the time of year and the cold playing a role, but I don’t really see a problem with it.

“Low-scoring games can be great to watch and real nail-biters — there’s a time and a place for everything.

“It was challenging, but again, you can come across conditions like this, and you have to have a plan as a unit and as a team to try and get to a competitive score that gives your bowlers a chance of defending.

“Ultimately, [SA were] probably 20 to 30 runs short, and if you reflect back on the innings, I don’t think there’s a lot of change that needs to happen.

“It’s probably just understanding that it’s not a 200-pitch.”

