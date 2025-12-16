Mbule stunner lights up subdued Bafana win over weakened Ghana in Afcon warmup

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sipho Mbule celebrates his goal for Bafana Bafana with teammates in their International Friendly against Ghana at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Tuesday.

This was not the performance that Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was looking for, but he will be pleased with the result that wrapped up the home leg of his team’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) preparations.

South Africa were not at their dominating and convincing best in their 1-0 win over an under-strength Ghana who provided the last competitive action for the team at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday before Afcon in Morocco next week.

Bafana were expected to dominate the weakened Ghana was made up of locally-based players who take park in the Chan tournament.

Broos indicated during the week he was not happy with some of the technical things he saw at training and on the evidence of this underwhelming performance, he is going to demand more from his players in the build-up to their tournament opener against Angola on Monday in Marrakesh.

For almost an hour, before crowd favorite and playmaker Sipho Mbule scored a long-range piledriver for the 57th-minute winner, Bafana were held by this unfancied Ghana in front of a lively Soweto crowd.

With one eye on the Afcon opener next week, Broos put some of his key players like goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams, defenders Khuliso Mudau and Mbekezeli Mbokazi, midfielder Teboho Mokoena and attacker Oswin Appollis on the bench.

Among regular players who got a run in the starting line-up were Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Thalente Mbatha, Mbule, Mohau Nkota and Evidence Makgopa.

Broos kept his promise of giving rare opportunities to goalkeeper Ricardo Goss, Khulumane Ndamane, Thabang Matuludi and Tshepang Moremi in the starting line-up. Some of them might be called on during what 2024 bronze medalists Bafana hope will be a deep Afcon campaign.

Th coach also had Siyabonga Ngezana, Samukele Kabini, Relebohile Mofokeng and Elias Mokwana on the bench to offer fresh legs and options in the second half.

A fringe player who had a strong game was Moremi. The Orlando Pirates attacker was a constant thorn in the side of Ghana and he might get a look in when Broos announces his match-day squad for the Angola opener.

After some tentative opening minutes, the first real chance went for Bafana with Mbule coming close when his a pin-point header from a corner taken by Nkota went just wide of the target.

A few minutes later, Bafana put together another delightful move into the opposition box and it ended with Mbule’s shot going wide of the upright of Ghana goalkeeper Lawrance Osei.

Bafana opened the scoring when Mbule received the ball on the edge of the box and he took a few steps forward before unleashing a powerful drive that gave Osei no chance.

Broos made a raft of changes in the second half, which saw Sipho Chaine, Mokoena, Appollis, Mofokeng and Mokwana coming on for Goss, Mbatha, Moremi Mbule and Nkota in a move that breathed more life into the hosts.

In the 80th minute, the Bafana defence were caught napping and Rudolph Mensah was unlucky not to equalise when his shot rebounded off the upright with Chaine beaten at the far post.

In the closing stages, Ghana upped their attacking tempo and one of their chances forced a diving save from Chaine as the score remained 1-0 to ensure South Africa depart for Morocco on Wednesday with winning momentum.