Dane van Niekerk shines in comeback game as Proteas women clinch ODI series

Dané van Niekerk of South Africa celebrates her half-century during the 2nd Women's ODI against Ireland at St George’s Park on December 16, 2025 in Gqeberha

Experienced Proteas cricketer Dane van Niekerk was delighted to play a key role as she slotted seamlessly back into the national women’s side this week, helping them to seal the one-day international series against Ireland at St George’s Park on Tuesday.

After being out of the spotlight for four years, the 32-year-old Van Niekerk announced her return in emphatic fashion with a lightning 88 off 47 balls as SA soared to their highest ODI total of 375/6.

The Irish, led by Orla Prendergast’s brilliant 97 off 86 balls, produced a spirited reply and also topped the 300-mark, but were eventually dismissed for 301 with 14 balls remaining.

The 74-run win follows SA’s seven-wicket triumph in the first ODI at the weekend, putting them 2-0 ahead in the three-match series, with the final game taking place in Johannesburg on Friday.

Van Niekerk said Tuesday’s result was particularly pleasing as it showed the side’s growing ability to push totals towards the 400 mark.

“It’s always nice to clinch the series with a game to go,” Van Niekerk said. “The batting was fantastic.

“We speak a lot about pushing those targets towards 400 and to get to 370-odd on a wicket that was a bit slower than you’d find on the Highveld is a big box ticked for us.”

Van Niekerk praised captain Laura Wolvaardt (124) for leading from the front, while also highlighting the all-round contribution of Sune Luus (114 and 1/52).

“I’m very proud of our skipper. Laura has been leading the way with the runs and Sune has been in excellent form – not just with the bat, but also with the ball and in the field. It was a great day out for them.”

While satisfied with the series-clinching result, Van Niekerk admitted there were areas to tighten up ahead of the final ODI.

“The bowling is something we need to sharpen up. We are short of some senior bowlers, but we were a bit inconsistent, bowling on both sides of the wicket and at times too full or too short, which makes it difficult to set fields.”

She also credited Ireland for their competitive reply, which saw them reach 300.

“Credit to Ireland for the way they played. Orla Prendergast played out of her boots and Amy Hunter (64) batted really well. There were 680 runs on the day, which was a great advertisement for women’s cricket, and the crowd at St George’s Park was fantastic.”

Reflecting on her own innings, Van Niekerk said she was pleased with how she assessed conditions and backed her experience.

“It was good fun. I know my role and I’ve been around the game a long time, so I back the time I’ve spent out there and the options I choose.”

She also paid tribute to the atmosphere in Gqeberha.

“The St George’s crowd was awesome. There’s always a great vibe here and it was special to have family and friends in the stands. The turnout was really encouraging.”

