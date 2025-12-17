Rising table tennis star Mikhael Ramasamy scoops medals at Summer Schools event

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SHOWING PROMISE: Gqeberha table tennis star Mikhael Ramasamy won silver and bronze medals at the Summer Schools National Tournament in Johannesburg

Emerging teenage Gqeberha table tennis star Mikhael Ramasamy dazzled at the Summer Schools National Tournament in Johannesburg from December 12 to 15, returning home with silver and bronze medals.

Competing in his first national championship, Ramasamy captured silver in the boys’ U18 TT6-10 team event and added a bronze in the individual category.

The 14-year-old, who will be doing Grade 9 at Cape Recife next year, was pleased with his performance.

“I was happy to have come back with a silver and bronze medal from the national schools tournament, but I thought to myself that I could have won gold,” he said.

“However, the game was tough and I was proud of myself for my first attempt at nationals.

“My most memorable moment was receiving my medals and making new friends.

“I also had to learn a new language and experience a different cultural atmosphere, which was interesting.

“The silver medal is the most special accolade. During that game, my opponents took some tactical options, which made the game difficult.

“I had to play harder and had to change how I approached the game.”

Ramasamy plays for Cape Recife School in the Nelson Mandela Bay Table Tennis Union’s Special Schools League.

The school came second in the league this year.

Before making the national event, the 14-year-old enjoyed competing in local tournaments against able-bodied players.

He described winning gold at the provincial level, which qualified him for the National Schools Tournament, as an overwhelming experience.

“I felt excited and proud of myself, but I knew I could do it,” Ramasamy said.

“Like my coach said, ‘to win, you have to lose’, and I had lost the year before.”

He added that his family and coach played a vital role in his achievement at the nationals, inspiring him to work harder and to be the best he could be.

“I would like to excel in table tennis by working on my weaknesses to become my strengths, being less anxious, bringing the trophy to the Eastern Cape and representing my country.”

His coach, Jay Bhoola, said he was thrilled with Ramasamy’s success at the national event.

“I feel very excited about his achievements in such a short period of coaching and training,” Bhoola said.

“At one stage he was going to give up table tennis for crosscountry.

“I explained to him that he could still continue with table tennis, which he decided on.

“I started training Mikhael and his twin brother Nikhil, and another 14-year-old, Timothy, together at the beginning of this year.

“All three boys were selected to represent the Metro Schools team at the trials in East London in October. I feel proud of the boys.

“They all achieved recognition in such a short period of time. They have potential for greater heights and I hope to continue training them.

“The boys will be playing for Callies Table Tennis Club in the Nelson Mandela Bay Tennis Union’s league in 2026.”

