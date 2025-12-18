Batyi back to winning ways after besting Tini

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

UPPER HAND: Enathi Stelle, left, on his way to stopping Sibusiso Mkolo on the undercard of Zolisa Batyi’s clash against Awonke Tini at the Hemingways Mall on Tuesday evening.

Former SA featherweight champion Zolisa Batyi produced one of his best performances when he warded off a strong, tenacious challenge from Awonke Tini before prevailing on points at Tsogo Sun in the Hemingways Mall on Tuesday.

Fighting for the first time since surrendering his title to Lindilelani Sibisi in May, Batyi was determined to return to winning ways.

But he had an equally tough foe in front of him who wanted to use him as a stepping stone to bigger fights.

The battle of southpaws did not take long to develop into a fully blown-out war of attrition soon after the first bell.

They swapped sickening body blows, with the hall reverberating with thudding shots amid wild screams by fans.

Batyi, from Nxarhuni, appeared to get the better of the exchanges as he ripped wicked body shots, causing Tini to bend to protect his midsection.

Tini fell behind on points when a Batyi jab dropped him after catching him off balance.

But the brave Duncan Village opponent went straight back to the trenches and tried to return fire and got success with some of his bombs.

At times, the bout would erupt into a brutal swapping of leather with no inch given by either boxer.

But Batyi’s shots appeared to carry more venom, making Tini grimace, though they were unable to deter him.

Tini had a big fifth round when he wobbled Batyi with a left, and though the former champion returned fire, he was unable to curb Tini’s success.

However, he put the matter beyond doubt when he swept the last two rounds using a combination of tricks such as landing and holding, to smother his foe’s retaliation.

The judges voted Batyi a winner with rather wide scores of 78-74, 78-73 and 77-74.

Bantamweight contender Lusizo Manzana also bounced back to winning ways when he outscored Aphiwe Rasmeni over six rounds.

Manzana looked sharp, defying his long inactivity as he displayed brute power, dropping Sada-born Rasmeni in the third frame, and was unlucky his second fall was not called a knockdown despite being propped up by the ropes.

Usually a swarming fighter, Rasmeni was forced to adopt a safety-first approach as he could not contend with Manzana’s aggression en route to one-sided scores of 60-53 twice and 60-54.

Other results: Abongile Jacob W6 Siphamandla Baleni (jnr fly); Luyanda Ntwanambi D6 Luxolo Ngungutho (fly); Mhlanganisi Sogcwayi W6 Lindokuhle Dlamini (jnr light); Enathi Stelle TKO6 Sibusiso Mkolo (catchweight); Kamva Gqatso W4 Siyavuya Sinqana (jnr fly); Xhanti Jezu W4 Steven Wyngaard (bantam); Sivenathi Nomtayi D4 Randari Oguttu (jnr light).

