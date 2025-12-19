Ginsberg tournament to go ahead after purse dispute resolved

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

PROVINCIAL RIGHTS: Qamani Mhlana and Bonginkosi Solani ahead of their provincial title clash in Ginsberg on Sunday.

Firework Promotions’ government-funded development tournament will go ahead at the Ginsberg Weir Hall in Qonce on Sunday after the parties involved resolved the dispute over boxers’ standard purses.

The event was shrouded in uncertainty when the provincial managers’ association challenged the purses of the boxers featured in preliminary bouts.

Association chair Thulani Mhlubulwana said the organisers defied the undertaking to pay boxers standard purses for four-round bouts despite a previous engagement with Boxing SA (BSA) over the matter.

However, the association, with its promoter counterparts and BSA, met again last week to resolve the matter with an undertaking that all government-funded tournaments for the financial year would be allowed to continue with previous purses due to the financial knock they were taking due to budgetary constraints.

“I must emphasise that we, as the managers’ association, are still not happy that boxers continue to be underpaid regardless of the budgetary constraints facing promoters,” Mhlubulwana said.

“But for the sake of progress, we agreed to let the status quo continue for this financial year.

“In the next government funding allocation, we expect this to change.”

The bone of contention is the continued payment of R6,000 for a four-round bout by some promoters instead of the R2,500 per round agreement taken with BSA.

Fireworks boss Mlungisi Siyo denied knowledge of such an agreement and threatened legal action against people accusing him of underpaying boxers.

“I do not know where this R2,500 per round demand comes from because, as far as the promoters’ association, it was never agreed on.”

Despite the hiccup, Siyo said the boxers were ready to dazzle in his return to the venue where he last staged a similar tournament in 2022.

“The boxers were given a clean bill of health at the premedical to underline their readiness,” he said.

Qamani Mhlana will return to the scene of his professional debut when he vies for the provincial mini-flyweight title against Bonginkosi Solani in the main attraction.

Interestingly, Solani was one of the winners when his ticket was drawn for a prize at the Lakhe Promotion tournament on Tuesday.

Reacting to the win, he said it was a testament to what would happen in Ginsberg on Sunday.

“I was surprised when my ticket number was called for a prize, but this is what will happen when I take the provincial title on Sunday,” he said.

Other bouts will see Siphesihle Sityo and Malakhi Sobolo clash in a bid to resurrect their careers after losing in provincial and SA title bouts.

Sobolo, who lost the SA mini-flyweight title challenge to Siyakholwa Kuse, has returned to All Winners Boxing Club, which was Kuse’s training home when he beat him.

Sityo has not fought since surrendering his provincial belt to another All Winners-trained boxer, Mthokozisi Ngxaka, in Mthatha, in October 2024.

