Stormers braced for fierce Lions onslaught, says Snyman

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

GAINING GROUND: Loose forward Evan Roos on attack for the Stormers during their Investec Champions Cup rugby clash against Stade Rochelais at the weekend

If the high-flying Stormers are not fully switched on, they face the prospect of being mauled by a dangerous Lions side who have plenty of bite in their set piece, the Cape side’s attack coach Dawie Snyman said.

After winning their opening eight games in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship and Investec Champions Cup, the Stormers are bracing themselves for a fierce SA derby at the Cape Town Stadium (kickoff 3.30pm).

The Stormers resume their challenge for honours in the United Rugby Championship after beating Stade Rochelais 42-21 in the Champions Cup at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium last weekend.

“We did well on the road in Europe and Gqeberha, but that’s not going to count for anything if you don’t capitalise at DHL Stadium,” Snyman said.

“Derby games are always big — it’s almost like a double swing with the points, especially when they’re home games.

“You’re never going to have momentum for 80 minutes.

“The big thing is how quickly you can get it back when you lose it. ”

Snyman expects a brutal battle against a Lions side who will be fired up for Saturday’s clash.

“You don’t go to Loftus and win by accident, and the Lions proved that a couple of weeks ago,” he said.

“They’re a dangerous side with individuals who can hurt you if you’re not switched on.

“Their set-piece is good, and like all SA derbies against quality sides, a few penalties in a row can keep you stuck in your own 22, and that’s where you lose your grip.

“Most of our games have been up north so far this season, where conditions force a different approach.

“You focus more on set-piece, defence and kicking.

“Back home, you can feel the speed of the game is different, so it’s a chance to develop that part of our game without losing sight of the basics.”

Powerful prop Neethling Fouche is set to make his 100th appearance in a Stormers jersey on Saturday.

“It’s an SA derby — you can never think you’ve arrived,” he said.

“You give the Lions the respect they deserve, do the hard work during the week, and then you still have to pitch up on Saturday.”

Coach John Dobson said his team would not be underestimating the Lions despite recent defeats against Benetton and Newcastle in the EPCR Challenge Cup.

“We had a good look at the Lions as coaches already,” he said.

“We know what to expect. Centre Henco van Wyk gets huge contact metres, fullback Quan Horn makes linebreaks, and they’re very effective at the breakdown.

“We’ve played them a few times and know how dangerous they can be.

“They’ve made their intentions clear by resting big players to prepare for this game. We’ve done the same in the past. They’re coming, and suddenly the intensity goes up.

“Our performance when we beat La Rochelle in Gqeberha won’t beat a fired-up Lions team in Cape Town.

“In terms of learning and outcome, the contest against La Rochelle was a perfect game.

“Now we have to back it up. Home wins are non-negotiable and we know Saturday won’t be easy.”

Springbok fullback Damian Willemse is continuing his recovery from injury and was not in contention for the Lions clash.

Saturday’s URC fixtures

3.30pm: Stormers v Lions

6pm: Sharks v Bulls

The Herald