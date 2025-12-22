Schaper chips in to win Mauritius Open

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA’s Jayden Schaper saved the best for last.

In his last shot of a defining year, Schaper chipped in for eagle to beat Ryan Gerard of the US in a playoff and win the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open at La Réserve Golf Links in Bel Ombre.

It was a moment of pure genius from the 24-year-old professional and capped his second consecutive victory on the Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour after winning the previous week’s Alfred Dunhill Championship, also in a playoff.

“Those are the shots you’re dreaming about when you’re on the practice green as a youngster.

“To pull it off in a tournament and in a playoff — I don’t know.

“I just can’t wait to get back and look at the footage of that shot because you’re in the moment and focused and you don’t really take in what just happened.

“I’m pretty sure it’s going to hit me later but it’s just so insane,” Schaper said.

In the last three weeks, he has finished second in the Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player, first in the Alfred Dunhill Championship and first in the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

On a windy Sunday at La Réserve Golf Links, Schaper produced a final round of 64, including three birdies in his final four holes, to finish at 22 under par.

Gerard, playing behind him, was on the 18th one shot behind and had a scare when he thought his ball had moved when he addressed it on the fairway.

He was cleared by a rules official and went on to make an incredible birdie from the greenside bunker to tie Schaper, closing with a 66.

Gerard made his intentions clear this week when he said he had flown all the way from Florida to play this event as a final opportunity to win and end the year in the top 50 on the Official World Golf Ranking, thereby securing himself a Masters invite.

Playing the par-five 18th as the first playoff hole, both golfers made par.

And then came the moment of magic from Schaper on the second playoff hole to end a career-defining 2025 and set up an exciting 2026 for the young star.

“So far it’s been two of the best weeks of my career, but hopefully there is more to come.

“It’s been insane and you could never have asked for any better. It’s unreal,” he said.

SA’s Casey Jarvis finished third on 17 under par with a final round of 71.

Schaper’s victory capped a remarkable week on the Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour, and on a celebrated golf course that in a very short time has garnered global awards and praise.

“It is an incredible golf course. When we played it for the first time in 2023, it had only been open for a couple of months, and it was a bit young,” DP World Tour tournament director Miguel Vidaor said.

“But two years later it has matured incredibly well, and the playing surfaces are as good as I’ve seen anywhere.

“It has to be perhaps the most stunning golf course I’ve ever seen in my 32-year tenure on the DP World Tour.”