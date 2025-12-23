Trans Agulhas: From impossible dream to marine endurance icon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS: Eben de Bod and Henco Nel are aiming for their fifth Trans Agulhas win

What began as a bold idea dreamed up by a determined Hermanus adventurer has grown into one of SA’s most iconic and demanding marine endurance events.

Now in its 37th year, the Six Gun Grill Trans Agulhas Inflatable Powerboat Challenge continues to test both man and machine along one of the most unforgiving stretches of coastline in the world.

The challenge was the brainchild of Sparks Esterhuysen, a well-known Hermanus resident with saltwater running through his veins.

Long before inflatable powerboats were part of the equation, Esterhuysen had already rowed around the southernmost point of Africa five times in a canoe, including an extraordinary 700km journey from Nature’s Valley to Cape Town.

His vision was simple, yet audacious: if it could be done by paddle, why not by inflatable powerboat?

Esterhuysen shared his idea with Jean Engelbrecht of Stellenbosch, who took it to members of his Inflatable Boat Club and after several meetings — and no shortage of scepticism — the decision was made to attempt the impossible.

The Trans Agulhas Inflatable Boat Challenge was born.

The very first Trans Agulhas Challenge set off on December 26 1988, when 33 inflatable powerboats launched from Nature’s Valley, bound for Hermanus.

Just over a week later, on January 3 1989, the exhausted but triumphant fleet crossed the finish line at the Old Harbour in Hermanus, cementing the event’s place in SA sporting folklore

From the outset, the event faced fierce criticism.

When the challenge was first announced, many declared it reckless and unachievable.

Detractors warned of treacherous seas, unpredictable weather and the brutal reputation of the Agulhas coastline.

Undeterred, the small organising committee pressed on, quietly planning what many believed could never be done.

They succeeded — and history was made.

Fast-forward to today, and the Trans Agulhas has evolved into a world-class offshore racing event, starting on December 28 and is hosted annually by Boost Performance Racing.

About 50 teams will compete across three different classes — Modified, Pro-Stock and Standard — with all boats powered by evenly matched 50-horsepower outboard motors, ensuring that skill, endurance and teamwork remain the deciding factors.

The race unfolds over four gruelling days, covering more than 650km of rugged coastline.

Day one is a brutal opener, 188km from Hobie Beach in Plettenberg Bay up the coast to Nature’s Valley, before turning back down the coast to the finish at Santos Beach in Mossel Bay.

Day two offers a brief respite with an 86km run to Stilbaai before day three ramps up the intensity with 161km to Struisbaai.

The final day is the ultimate test — a massive 223km charge from Struisbaai to the finish at The Strand near Cape Town on December 31.

Adding to the spectacle are the hugely popular King of the Waves surf races, held at each overnight stop.

Taking place just 30 minutes after the final boat completes the day’s long-haul stage, these high-energy surf battles draw large holiday crowds and add a festive edge to an otherwise punishing endurance event.

From its humble beginnings — when the organising committee had just five members and two vehicles between them — to its current status as a premier offshore race, the Trans Agulhas Challenge has become a true SA sporting institution.

What was once dismissed as impossible is now a proving ground for courage, seamanship and sheer determination.

And as boats line up once again to tackle the wild waters of the southern coast, one thing is certain: the legend of the Trans Agulhas Inflatable Powerboat Race is far from over.

Twelve rookie teams will be competing in 2025, proving how the sport has grown, especially in the Western Cape region.

Vastly experienced competitor and previous multiple winner Wimpie Ackerman will be taking part in his 31st Trans Agulhas, teaming up for the first time with Jaco van Deventer as his co-pilot, while Dreyer van Niekerk takes part in his 28th and his 10th with his son JD in the boat with him.

Eben de Bod and Henco Nel have virtually owned this event since their first win in 2021 and once again go into 2025’s edition as defending champions as well as all-out favourites.