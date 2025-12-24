Sunrisers to capitalise on passionate support of Orange Army

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape cricket side are ready to march to the passionate beat of the Orange Army as they prepare for the fourth season of the Betway SA20, which gets under way on Friday.

Under the guidance of head coach Adrian Birrell and new captain Tristan Stubbs, the Gqeberha franchise open their campaign against the Paarl Royals in Paarl on December 27 before returning home for blockbuster encounters against the Pretoria Capitals and the Royals on December 29 and 31, respectively.

For a man steeped in the traditions of Eastern Province cricket, former provincial player Birrell cannot wait to see his team perform in front of what he believes are the most passionate supporters in the country.

With a strong thread of local talent running through the squad, the Sunrisers mentor — who has guided the team to two titles and a runners-up finish in three seasons — said the atmosphere at St George’s Park provided a significant competitive advantage.

“When the Orange Army comes out in full force, it gives us a massive edge over the rest of the country,” Birrell said.

“I really don’t think anyone else has the level of passionate support that we do.

“The band adds to the atmosphere and has caused many international players, who have played all over the world, to describe St George’s Park as the best venue they’ve ever played at.

“It’s incredibly important for us to have that support and we truly appreciate what the fans bring to the ground and the backing we receive during our home games.”

WEALTH OF EXPERIENCE: Sunrisers Eastern Cape head coach Adrian Birrell (Dominic Barnardt/SA20/Sportzpics)

As the SA20 enters the second phase of its three-year cycle, Birrell admitted it was inevitable the franchise would lose some key players, most notably former captain Aiden Markram, who played a pivotal role in the team’s success over the past three seasons.

However, he believes the transition presents opportunities for others to step up.

“Fortunately, we were able to retain a number of players, but these changes create opportunities — particularly for someone like Tristan Stubbs to take over as captain,” Birrell said.

“As a local boy who attended Grey High School and came through the EP and Warriors systems, Tristan is incredibly passionate about the Sunrisers.

“This role gives him a chance to develop both his game and his leadership over the next three years.

“It’s part of our strategy to contract as many local players as possible, which is why we have Matthew Breetzke back with us, along with Quinton de Kock, who lives just down the road in the Southern Cape, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen and Senuran Muthusamy.”

They will be complemented by a number of Warriors players who showcased their resilience by winning the SA20 Challenge earlier in December, while internationals Jonny Bairstow, James Coles and Lewis Gregory add valuable depth and experience.

Having coached English county side Hampshire for several years, Birrell has first-hand knowledge of several of the overseas recruits and what they bring to the group.

“James Coles and Lewis Gregory have joined us this year and I know them well and the value they add, whereas some other coaches don’t have that level of insight,” he said.

“Gregory captains Somerset and has always performed strongly against us at Hampshire. They’re the best side in English county cricket.”

Birrell is also relishing the return to St George’s Park, where the pitch and outfield have been developed into one of the country’s leading venues under the guidance of head groundsman Adrian Carter.

“Adi and his team have done a tremendous job in getting the field and pitch into top condition in an area where we receive very little rain,” Birrell said.

“The pitch no longer has the slow nature it was once known for, and we’re banking on our knowledge of local conditions to give us an advantage during the competition.”

Sunrisers Eastern Cape squad: AM Ghazanfar, Marco Jansen, Adam Milne, Tristan Stubbs (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock, Matthew Breetzke, Anrich Nortje, Senuran Muthusamy, Patrick Kruger, Lutho Sipamla, Mitchell van Buuren, Jordan Hermann, Beyers Swanepoel, James Coles, Chris Wood, Lewis Gregory, CJ King, JP King

Sunrisers Eastern Cape home fixtures:

December 29: vs Pretoria Capitals (5.30pm)

December 31: vs Paarl Royals (1pm)

January 11: vs Durban’s Super Giants (3.30pm)

January 14: vs Joburg Super Kings (5.30pm)

January 18: vs MI Cape Town (3.30pm)

