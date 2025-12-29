Sunrisers thrill home crowd with bonus point win over Capitals

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Quinton de Kock of Sunrisers Eastern Cape hits over the top during match five of the Betway SA20 season four clash against Pretoria Capitals at St George's Park in Gqeberha on December 29, 2025

Quinton de Kock treated “The Orange Army” to a batting masterclass in the Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s 48-run bonus point win over Pretoria Capitals at a rousing St George’s Park on Monday evening.

The victory propelled the Sunrisers to the top of the Betway SA20 table with 10 points, while the Capitals remain winless after two matches.

The Gqeberha locals came out in their thousands to deck South Africa’s oldest Test venue in a sea of orange for the first home game of Season 4, with the iconic brass band getting everyone in the festive spirit to deliver yet another memorable Betway SA20 night.

De Kock certainly gave them plenty to cheer for with the left-hander blazing 77 off just 47 balls (5x4, 6x6). The left-hander struck the ball sweetly from the outset with a couple of rasping lofted cover drives interspersed with powerful pull shots.

Matthew Breetzke (52 off 33 balls, 7x4, 1x6) was the perfect partner for De Kock after the early demise of Jonny Bairstow, with the pair putting together an electrifying 116-run partnership off just 70 balls.

This laid the platform for the in-form Jordan Hermann (37 off 20 balls, 5x4, 1x6) to unleash a series of conventional and reverse sweeps that pushed Sunrisers to an impressive 188/6.

The total proved way beyond the reach of the Capitals, with the Sunrisers unleashing their three-pronged pace arsenal of Marco Jansen, Adam Milne and Anrich Nortje.

Jansen required just six balls to strike the first blow when he removed Capitals opener Bryce Parsons with a rasping delivery that the left-hander could only fend off to De Kock behind the stumps.

The Kiwi Express Milne (4/25) was next in the act when he dismissed West Indian Shai Hope (36 off 19 balls) just as he threatened to build an innings of substance.

But the major breakthrough was left to Lewis Gregory when the Sunrisers all-rounder flummoxed Dewald Brevis (12 off five balls) into taking on the longest boundary in the ground, where Breetzke lay in wait to take a comfortable catch.

The Capitals’ innings disintegrated from thereon with Milne running through the visitors’ tail, while left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy delivered arguably the ball of the night to clean bowl a well-set Will Smeed (35 off 27 balls, 4x4, 1x6).

POST-MATCH AWARDS