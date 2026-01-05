Guardiola concerned about injury pile-up as City lose ground on Arsenal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez scores the equaliser in their Premier League match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, on Sunday.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he may have to bring in more academy players to fill the bench after Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias were forced off the field with injuries during Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

City conceded a stoppage-time equaliser that left them with a second consecutive draw and saw them lose ground in the title race to Arsenal, who are now six points clear after 20 games.

“We will see [about Gvardiol], but it doesn’t look good for him or Ruben,” Guardiola said.

“I didn’t speak with the doctor, but if Ruben is out, it is because he felt something.

“Have you seen the bench today? Four players from the academy, and now we will have more.

“We don’t have players.”

City are already without central defender John Stones, who has missed the last six games due to a thigh injury, while Nathan Ake has also struggled with fitness issues.

Despite the injury problems, Guardiola was confident his side could compete if they believed in themselves.

“After what happened last season, if we stay strong, we will find a solution, and the spirit will be there,” he said.

“If the spirit is there, we will be there.”

City will next host Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday before facing rivals Manchester United on Saturday.

• Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Arne Slot was left once again to rue his side dropping points to late goals after a hectic 2-2 draw at Fulham thanks to Harrison Reed’s last-gasp wonder strike.

Cody Gakpo thought he had snatched all three points for Liverpool in the 94th minute, but the Dutch forward had barely sat down on the substitutes’ bench when Reed found the top corner with a stunning goal to make it all square.

Slot said, in ordinary circumstances, most people would expect Liverpool to close out the game, having taken the lead so late on.

But, having conceded late winners at Crystal Palace and Chelsea in back-to-back league games in October and an added-time equaliser at Leeds United in December, Slot said it was now less of a shock to him.

“If you are not part of Liverpool and you don’t follow us every game, then you think you win it [with Gakpo’s goal],” he said.

“But unfortunately, I’ve been experiencing this for months now.

“The first chance the other team gets — and the only chance they got in the first half — led to a goal. And that’s one thing we usually see with us.

“And the second thing we see a lot is that the other team scores a goal you don’t expect in extra time.”

Liverpool were without top scorer Hugo Ekitike, who Slot said had travelled to London with the squad but was deemed unfit to feature after receiving the results of an MRI scan, and record signing Alexander Isak.

Gakpo started as a centre forward and scored what could have been the winner, having also had the ball in the net shortly after halftime when offside, though he looked unconvincing, and Liverpool were markedly less threatening in Ekitike’s absence.

Slot will have few sympathisers, having spent lavishly on new signings in the summer, but said his side created as many chances as could be expected given his lack of attacking options.

“I would love to create more, but if you play with the number of midfielders we play with [and] one attacker against [the] 5-4-1 of Fulham in an away game, I don’t know if you can expect us to create chance after chance.”

Reuters