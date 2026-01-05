Manchester United sack Amorim after turbulent tenure

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ruben Amorim’s turbulent 14-month tenure as Manchester United manager ended abruptly on Monday when he was sacked a day after voicing a passionate defence of his role and vowing not to quit in the wake of a disappointing 1-1 draw with Leeds United.

“With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish,” the club said.

The Portuguese coach, 40, took over from Erik ten Hag in November 2024, ending his first season with the club 15th in the Premier League — their worst placing since they were relegated in 1974 — and losing to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

This season they are sixth after 20 games — 17 behind leaders Arsenal — having won three of their past 11 matches, and the Leeds result triggered a fiery outburst in a press conference from the usually mild-mannered and refreshingly honest coach.

He bristled at questions about his job security, delivering a defiant message that he came to United as a manager with full authority and not merely a coach taking orders.

“If people cannot handle the Gary Nevilles and the criticisms of everything, we need to change the club,” he said, in reference to the former full back-turned pundit who has been a constant critic of Amorim’s tactical inflexibility as he remained wedded to his three/five at the back formation.

“I just want to say I came here to be the manager, not to be the coach. “In every department — the scouting department, the sporting director — need to do their job.

“I just want to say that I’m going to be the manager of this team, not just the coach. I was really clear on that. That is going to finish in 18 months and then everyone is going to move on. That was the deal. That is my job. Not to be a coach.

“I’m not going to quit. I will do my job until another guy comes here to replace me.”

In the short-term that replacement will be assistant Darren Fletcher, as United again set about trying to find a big-name operator who can bring back the glory days of the Alex Ferguson era.

Since Ferguson retired in 2013, United have turned to David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick and Ten Hag with limited success, and it is now 13 years since they won the last of their 20 league titles.

Reuters