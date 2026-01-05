Strong leadership helped Lions claw Sharks, says Van Rooyen

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lions centre Bronson Mills passes the ball during his team's United Rugby Championship clash against the Sharks at Kings Park in Durban.

Smart decision-making and strong leadership in the heat of battle proved crucial for the Lions when they pipped the Sharks 23-22 in a nerve-jangling United Rugby Championship clash in Durban, coach Ivan van Rooyen said.

The Lions fought bravely to snatch the win despite being reduced to 14 men after loose forward Ruan Venter’s yellow card was upgraded to a 20-minute red early in the second half.

Van Rooyen said his team had been forced to dig deep after the card before scrumhalf Haashim Pead was able to dive over to seal a memorable win.

“I don’t think Ruan’s card was intentional. I think it was a bit of timing out,” Van Rooyen said.

“I felt in the 20 minutes we were a player down we showed composure and some growth.

“Historically, we tend to get into our shell. This time, in adversity, the leaders stepped up and provided good solutions.

“We are a young team, not necessarily inexperienced.

“Guys such as Venter and Quan Horn are only 24 or 25, but they’ve got 60 or 70 URC caps. I think the maturity and decision-making in the heat of the battle have definitely increased.

“When we allowed the Sharks momentum, they looked unbelievably dangerous.

“But when we stopped momentum we managed to get points.”

Van Rooyen also felt the Sharks had allowed his team back into the game by opting not to take penalties in front of the poles.

“My message in the last 10 minutes when they didn’t kick for poles was, ‘Here’s the opportunity to get back into the game’.

“Conversely, from our side, I felt we missed two opportunities where we could have kicked for poles. Luckily it worked out in the end.

“Haashim is a special player. We’ve worked hard with him, in quickness and in game plan.

“He’s had some nice exposure touring with us and seeing the picture. We are as excited about him as everyone else. I’m happy he could make the difference.”

Lions skipper Francke Horn praised his team’s resolve after they were reduced to 14 men.

“We scrummed with seven players, stopped mauls five versus seven and worked hard to get width,” he said.

“The belief was always there.”

“We squandered two chances on the 5m line, but when we really needed it in the last minute, the guys came through. That fighting spirit and trust in each other was massive.”

Sharks coach JP Pietersen praised his team for fighting back after they trailed 15-0 early in the contest.

“To come back from 15-0 and to be in the game, and the way we played, I’m extremely proud of the boys,” he said.

“It’s rugby; it’s unpredictable. It’s a local derby. You must give credit to the Lions. They’ve been good. When they got opportunities, they finished them, and it was a good game of rugby.”

Asked about his team’s decision not to take penalties in front of the posts, Pietersen said: “I won’t say it was costly.

“We had two disallowed tries, and if we had scored those two tries, or if you go for the scrum and Andre Esterhuizen scores, it’s a different story. It’s part of the game, and we live and learn.

“In hindsight, we take the three points, they miss the kick (conversion), and we win, so it makes sense. I won’t say that is the defining moment of the game.”

The Herald