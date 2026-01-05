Teens Wilkie and Manyonga play crucial roles in landing Mbeka another Amacal’egusha crown

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

GRABBING THE GLORY: The Mbeka Cricket Union team took the honours by winning the Amacal’egusha inter-boards title over the weekend.

A cutting-edge approach that included taking a risk by using U16 players in their senior team paid off for Mbeka Cricket Union as they beat Thanduxolo Cricket Union by eight wickets in the Amacal’egusha inter-boards final over the weekend.

The finale of the event, which is one of the oldest village cricket tournaments in the Border region and a feeder for the Eastern Cape team, Iinyathi, took place at the Amacal’egusha Oval just outside Qonce.

Thanduxolo could only manage 83 all out in the 30-over match.

Mbeka’s Avethandwa Manyonga, who was named allrounder of the tournament in the recent CSA U16 National Week, returned the impressive figures of 3/21 in his four overs.

Selborne College’s teenage batting sensation Josh Wilkie, who bludgeoned 334 off only 174 balls in the U16 week for the Iinyathi, carried his form into the Amacal’egusha event.

He made 45 runs as Mbeka chased down the target in 17 overs, losing only two wickets.

Since the tournament’s inception in 1991, Mbeka have dominated proceedings after winning the inaugural event.

They have won the tournament seven times, including three times in a row (2018/19, 2019/20 and 2022/23).

“The union is thrilled to be crowned champions once more,” Mbeka secretarySimiselo Nduli said.

“We have enjoyed much success in this tournament, but the trophy had evaded us for a couple of seasons.

“We are happy that it’s back where it belongs.

“In this year’s edition, we fielded two 16-year-olds in the team and they added much-needed impetus.

“They continued where they left off in the youth weeks, with Josh Wilkie scoring 100-plus runs in the tournament, which included a 45 in the final, and Av Manyonga taking a tally of eight wickets.”

Nduli heaped praise on captain Luxolo Tsewu for his strategy during the powerplays en route to the final.

“Tsewu gave them goals of setting their batsmen a target of 50 to 60 runs during the powerplay, bowling his strike bowlers for three overs each and setting a target of three to four wickets during the powerplay.

“It was a strategy that worked throughout the tournament.”

Nduli said plans for next season were already in place to identify young talent who would be groomed to take over from any senior players hanging up their boots.

“Mbeka will look to continue dominating the two competitions administered by the Amacal’egusha Cricket Board,” he said.

