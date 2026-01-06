AG dumps amateur ranks for pay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hugely talented Duncan Village amateur standout Amila “AG” Gongqa has dropped a bombshell by announcing he will be joining the professional ranks, abandoning his Olympic dream.

The 18-year-old, who produced heroics at the World Youth Championships in Montenegro in 2024, was expected to form the nucleus of the SA team vying for a spot at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

However, due to the unclear direction on whether SA will send boxers to the showpiece owing to the SA National Boxing Organisation (Sanabo) yet to decide to affiliate with World Boxing, the only body provisionally recognised to oversee boxing at the Olympics, Gongqa has decided to ditch the amateur vest.

He left tongues wagging for displaying crippling power, leading to knocking out almost all his opponents in the amateur ranks despite campaigning as a junior.

Then 16, he was forced to compete at the youth level in provincial championships, as he was too good for the juniors.

Gongqa boasts an impressive list of victims in the amateur ranks, including hot prospect Sanele Sogcwayi, who is taking the professional ranks by storm under top SA promoter Rodney Berman, as well as Ayabonga “Skorobho” Meko, who won a gold medal at the Russia Youth Games in June.

Trained by Duncan Village’s best boxing development mentor, Mzamo “Chief” Njekanye, Gongqa is yet to decide with which promoter he will sign.

“We are looking at all the prospects before deciding on who will guide this boy’s career,” said Njekanye.

However, due to his soft spot for Berman, having briefly worked with him when Azinga Fuzile was still under his tutelage, Njekanye admitted he might be swayed towards reuniting with the Golden Gloves veteran promoter.

“I have always liked how Rodney does his business, but I have not spoken with him yet.”

Having unearthed talents such as Fuzile, Lwando Mgabi and Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni, Njekanye rates the latest find as among the best he has worked with.

“To me, he will make even a bigger noise than MaBoys (Fuzile), not that I am comparing them.

“If SA is looking for another boxing star, it is AG.”

Despite campaigning in the lightweight division in the unpaid ranks, AG will drop down to featherweight in the professional ranks, where he is expected to wield his power for pay.

“He will take his AG clout to the paid ranks and send opponents scurrying for cover as the auditor general does to government and private sector.”