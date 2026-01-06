Chippa bank on Kwayiba’s return to revive premiership campaign

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape players and coaches have made big moves with two weeks until the second half of the season commences.

One being the shock move of Sinoxolo Kwayiba back to Chippa United from Orlando Pirates on a permanent three-year deal.

Kwayiba, of Motherwell in Gqeberha, had joined the Buccaneers from the Chilli Boys at the start of the season.

He said at the time it was a move to the “big three” that would boost his career.

But it had the opposite effect, as Kwayiba only managed four appearances across all competitions without registering any goals for the Soweto giants.

The 25-year-old Kwayiba faced tough competition from players like Relebohile Mofokeng, Sipho Mbule, Patrick Maswanganyi, Kabelo Dlamini, and Masindi Nemtajela for the number 10 role.

According to a source close to the team, Kwayiba has been training with Chippa during the break.

He is almost guaranteed top preference in the position at Chippa under the leadership of Vusi Vilakazi.

Before leaving the Chilli Boys, Kwayiba was among the top goal scorers, but the club are currently bottom of the Betway Premiership standings after 15 matches.

Offensive prowess has been their Achilles heel, as they have only chalked up seven goals while conceding 21.

They have been grinding it out at training during the Christmas break, hoping the extra work will spark a recovery.

Their next league game is away to Orbit College on January 24, and Kwayiba will be hoping to make an immediate impact, as he will be expected to play a crucial role in resurrecting Chippa’s campaign.

Former Chippa mentor Kurt Lentjies will lead AmaZulu’s reserve team on a similar mission.

AmaZulu are currently sitting seventh with 17 points from 12 league games.

In changing the team’s fortunes, Lentjies will be assisted by former Bafana Bafana midfielder Thabo Mngomeni, whom he worked with at Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League outfit FC Ravens last year.

During that tenure, the duo made sure that the Bizana outfit was in contention for the finals before they left.

Mngomeni is no stranger to working in the development structures.

He was part of SA’s Amajimbos’ technical team during the Fifa U17 World Cup in Qatar last year.

The pair have been tasked with securing a respectable finish in the reserve league as Usuthu continue to search for a first DDC title since the 2020/21 campaign.

