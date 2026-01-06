Simplicity at the crease — De Kock and Bairstow’s timeless mantra

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sunrisers Eastern Cape batters Jonny Bairstow, right, and Quinton de Kock celebrate the Betway SA20 victory over the Pretoria Capitals at SuperSport Park Stadium in Centurion on January 5 2026.

Keeping it simple was the mantra adopted by experienced Sunrisers Eastern Cape opening batsmen Quinton de Kock and Jonny Bairstow on a record-breaking night against Pretoria Capitals in the Betway SA20 competition in Centurion on Monday.

Chasing a challenging target of 177, the Sunrisers pair obliterated the home attack in a blistering display, sealing a 10-wicket victory with 5.4 overs to spare.

It marked the Eastern Cape franchise’s first win over the Capitals in Centurion, while Bairstow’s brutal assault on spinner Keshav Maharaj – five sixes and a four in a single over – produced the most expensive over in SA20 history.

The emphatic bonus point victory was also Sunrisers’ most successful run chase in the competition and lifted them back to the top of the log ahead of Tuesday night’s clash between Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town.

Bairstow, who finished unbeaten on 85 off 44 balls, was quick to credit the Sunrisers bowlers for restricting Capitals to 176/7 despite impressive contributions from Connor Esterhuizen (52 off 33 balls) and Sherfane Rutherford (47 not out off 22).

“It was a great game, and I think the bowlers did really well to restrict them to that score,” Bairstow said. “Obviously, Rutherford finished with a quickfire 40, which helped them a bit.

“When we went out, it was a case of playing good cricket shots. Quinny’s got a wealth of knowledge and experience of playing here over many years.

“Because we’ve both been playing for a long time, there were only little things to chat about at the crease. It was about staying as calm as possible and reacting to the delivery.”

Bairstow backed up the words as De Kock (79 not out off 41 balls) set the tone early, smashing Lungi Ngidi for two sixes and later giving Lizaad Williams similar treatment.

Content initially to play a supporting role, Bairstow then shifted into overdrive in the 12th over when he took on Maharaj, launching a remarkable sequence of blows that effectively ended the contest.

At 36, and with more than 250 T20 matches to his name, Bairstow said the enjoyment factor remained a key motivation despite the pressures that come with the modern game.

“There are different pressures,” he said. “Playing for England brings one kind of pressure, while franchise cricket brings another, especially as an overseas player.

“But enjoyment is one of the huge reasons I’m still playing, and long may that continue. When you take the field, you always want to do well. That applies to everyone.

“It’s been a lot of fun over the last few weeks with Sunrisers Eastern Cape. I also played for Sunrisers in the IPL, so I’ve been reconnecting with some of the backroom staff and enjoying it as much as I can.”

De Kock’s class and composure were equally evident as he proved the perfect foil in the match-winning opening stand.

For the wicketkeeper-batsman, simplicity was again the key.

“There wasn’t much to talk about because we’ve played so much cricket all over the world,” De Kock said.

“He asked me if it was swinging much, and after that it was a case of you be you and me be me. Not much to it, really.”

De Kock, who also took a stunning catch to dismiss Andre Russell, is set to return to international cricket at next month’s T20 World Cup in India and said he felt ready for the step up.

“I haven’t really worked on anything specific. It’s more of a mindset change when you realise you’re coming back to international cricket,” he said.

“It’s about keeping your game nice and tight, which I always try to do, and being prepared for that level of play.”

The Herald