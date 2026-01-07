Batters have to step up if Iinyathi are to make final — Malika

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape Iinyathi wicketkeeper Mncedisi Malika says the team’s batting line-up holds the key if they are to make the final of the CSA Division 2 four-day competition.

They need to step up in their two remaining games, both at Buffalo Park against the Mpumalanga Rhinos starting on Thursday and the Knights at month’s end.

Malika believes there hasn’t been enough contribution from everyone, saying they relied on two or three individuals to make runs, which was not enough.

He included himself in that category, adding he was not with his batting form even though he struggled with a hand injury and a concussion.

In their losses to the Storm in October, the Iinyathi batters scored 255 and 170; in their drawn game against the Impalas in November, it was 150; and against the Badgers in December, they were bowled for 154 and made 308 in their follow-on but lost the game by nine wickets.

While this has happened, errors in the field have also been costly, allowing the opposition to make big scores.

“We also have to reduce the errors in our fielding; that has been a problem in the past few games. The dropped catches have hurt us,” Malika said.

“Some of the batters who have been dropped have gone on to make big scores.

“The other area is our batting has to improve. We have let ourselves down when it comes to the department.

“You get two or three guys raising their hand, and that is not enough. Everyone has to set the tone because the bowlers have been raising their hands,” he said.

The 28-year-old Malika said he is happy with his form behind the stumps, which has seen him collect the most fielding dismissals in the CSA Division 2 four-day competition.

He leads the charts with 12 catches and one stumping in the four matches he has played.

The second best in the list, Nathan Engelbrecht, has eight in total.

He attributed his success behind the wicket to his head coach, Tumelo Bodibe.

During his heyday Bodibe was one of the best wicketkeepers on on the domestic circuit.

“Having someone like Tumelo, who understands the dynamics of wicketkeeping, has been very helpful,” Malika said.

“We work on different techniques every day at training sessions.

“Because on match days you have to face different conditions. Some pitches keep low, and some have a good bounce, so you have to make quick adjustments based off what that day gives you.

“And Tumelo is quick to point out what is needed behind the stumps because he has been there before,” he said.

Iinyathi have to accumulate as many points as they can to move up the standings to keep their push for the final alive.

They have 43.22 points from their four games.

The top two spots for the final of the competition are occupied by the Eastern Storm in second on 65.02 and table-topping Garden Route Badgers on 73.38.