Man United’s managerial merry-go-round continues after Amorim sacking

Former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is the favourite to take over at Manchester United

Manchester United woke up on Monday to yet another reset.

And now, after the sacking of Ruben Amorim, the club that has had 10 permanent or interim coaches since Alex Ferguson — their most successful ever — retired in 2013, must once again search for someone who can restore them to their former glories.

Among the suggested favourites to take over what is touted as football’s most difficult job are Enzo Maresca, who dramatically left Chelsea on New Year’s Day, Oliver Glasner, Gareth Southgate, Michael Carrick, Xavi Hernandez, England manager Thomas Tuchel and United’s interim coach Darren Fletcher.

Enzo Maresca with Enzo Fernandez during training. (REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli)

Maresca sits near the top of the list — available, ambitious, and with a fresh Club World Cup trophy from his Chelsea stint.

But tensions over support and recruitment that ultimately prompted his exit from the west London club last week suggest that United would be replacing one disgruntled manager with another.

Maresca has also been linked to the Manchester City job as Pep Guardiola’s successor, though United can offer an immediate return to the dugout that could be attractive to the Italian.

Moves from Chelsea to Manchester have historically not worked well.

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho (ALESSANDRO SABATTINI/GETTY IMAGES )

Jose Mourinho lasted barely a season between 2016 and 2018, and Dave Sexton had little success at Old Trafford in his stint in the 1970s.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner brings a compelling blend of pragmatism and structure.

He delivered the London club their first major trophy when they won the FA Cup last season and reshaped a mid-table side into one of the league’s most organised units with the same 3-4-3 that Amorim was so committed to.

Glasner could be tough to pry away from Palace, though his contract situation and his own ambitions make him a realistic target, especially if United wait until summer.

He is on contract until June and has yet to commit to his long-term future.

There is also a perception that the 51-year-old manages the media — and, by extension, pressure — better than Amorim did, a non-trivial edge at Old Trafford.

Xavi represents a different kind of bet: identity and ideals over immediate pragmatism.

Xavi Hernandez. (Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Free since leaving Barcelona in 2024, he remains associated with a possession-first, youth-forward model that seeks control through the ball.

Reports have long suggested he is open to the Premier League and specifically intrigued by United, yet his lack of English top-flight experience means adaptation — and patience — would be essential.

If United wants a cultural restructure more than a quick fix, Xavi fits, though early turbulence during a period of adjustment is likely.

His availability makes him an obvious choice.

Carrick, a former Red Devils midfielder, is a name that resonates strongly with United fans.

Carrick briefly stepped into the spotlight as United’s caretaker manager for three games in 2021 that included wins over Arsenal and Villarreal and a draw with Chelsea.

The 44-year-old, who is also available, later enhanced his managerial credentials at Middlesbrough before being sacked in June after he failed to take them out of the Championship.

While Southgate reportedly has a good relationship with United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe and sporting director Jason Wilcox, he said in November he was not “desperate to stay in football”.

Southgate also spoke openly about the harsh scrutiny as England manager during the 2024 Euros and might not be keen to work in the cutthroat environment of the Premier League, particularly at United, a club under constant public watch.

Fletcher, a technical director at United and the club’s under-18s manager, is an unlikely choice, though he has a unique blend of coaching experience and boardroom insight that could work in his favour.

Thomas Tuchel. (Peter Cziborra)

Former United defender and pundit Rio Ferdinand named Tuchel, whose contract with England runs through the 2026 World Cup finals, to his four-man shortlist.

The German, who led England to eight wins from eight matches in World Cup qualifying, was linked to the United job after Erik ten Hag was fired and reportedly met with Ratcliffe to discuss the role.

United’s coaching woes are not a new story.

It has been a managerial merry-go-round since Ferguson’s departure, with the club cycling through philosophies and personalities, from David Moyes to Louis van Gaal, Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, and most recently Amorim, without resolving deeper questions around identity and a unifying footballing vision.

Amorim’s downfall was partly intertwined with disagreements over role definition — manager versus head coach — and the limits of influence over recruitment.

Whoever comes next must thrive within that framework, not bend it. — Lori Ewing