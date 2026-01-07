Raducanu upbeat despite United Cup loss to Sakkari on return from injury

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Emma Raducanu says her three-set loss to Maria Sakkari on her return from a foot injury felt strange but boosted her confidence to safely increase her workload ahead of the Australian Open.

The 2021 US Open champion had withdrawn from her scheduled match with Naomi Osaka at the mixed-team event on Sunday due to the foot injury sustained late last year but was able to face Greece’s Sakkari in Perth.

The 23-year-old lost 6-3 3-6 6-1 as Britain exited the competition, but Raducanu saw positives in her return to the game.

“I am happy with how I was able to play a match of three sets,” she told reporters. “Considering I played five or six games in practise, it’s a big effort for me.”

Raducanu has struggled since her breakthrough triumph as a teenager in New York, with injuries and inconsistent form limiting her progress. She reached the Miami Open quarter-finals last year before ending her season early.

“It’s been a good two and a bit months where I didn’t play,” she said.

“It’s been difficult to increase the load and add the unpredictability of tennis.

“I think today [Tuesday], being able to produce that, having not played, is just giving me confidence in what I can do when I do practise more.

“Initially you feel a little bit alien on the court, in the first set, just playing points again.

“I know now I just need to get my head down and keep working.”

Raducanu will return to action at the Hobart International, which starts on January 12, before the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year, gets under way on January 18.

Reuters