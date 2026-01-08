Birrell warns Sunrisers against complacency in SA20 clash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Quinton de Kock of Sunrisers Eastern Cape plays to the legside during the Betway SA20 clash against Pretoria Capitals at SuperSport Park Stadium in Centurion on January 5, 2026. Photo by Arjun SIngh / Sportzpics for SA20

The depth of quality on display in the Betway SA20 cricket competition means Sunrisers Eastern Cape will face another stern examination when they meet Durban’s Super Giants in Durban on Friday at 5.30pm.

The Eastern Cape franchise head into the coastal clash on the back of an emphatic 10-wicket, bonus-point victory over Pretoria Capitals in Centurion on Monday, a result that could easily have bred overconfidence.

But coach Adrian Birrell insists complacency is not an option in South Africa’s premier domestic T20 competition.

“If you look at Durban’s Super Giants, they have some world-class players and are a good unit, and it’s pretty much like that throughout the competition,” Birrell said.

“That means there is absolutely no room for complacency. Our players understand that and are ready for more tough challenges.”

While pleased with the outcome against the Capitals, Birrell acknowledged there was room for improvement, particularly with the ball.

“We didn’t bowl as well as we can and weren’t precise enough,” he said.

“On that ground, if you miss your mark, you get punished, and we didn’t execute quite well enough.

“Having said that, we kept taking wickets, and they couldn’t really accelerate at the back end. We would have taken 176 as a target to chase – it was a little below par.”

𝙌𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙩𝙝 𝙙𝙚 hour, 𝙌𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙩𝙝 𝙙𝙚 MAN 🫡🔥 pic.twitter.com/wtCzwf4T7l — Sunrisers Eastern Cape (@SunrisersEC) January 7, 2026

Birrell said accuracy would be a key focus in the lead-up to Friday’s match, along with assessing the balance of the bowling attack in Durban’s conditions.

“We only played one spinner on the Highveld, but it may be different in the coastal conditions.

“We’ll assess the situation before making a final call on the bowlers we feel will do the best job for us.”

The Sunrisers’ chase in Centurion was anchored by a commanding opening partnership from Quinton de Kock and Jonny Bairstow, who ensured the bonus point was secured with ease.

“Quinton and Jonny were magnificent,” Birrell said. “They took control, and when the finish line was in sight, they went for the bonus point.

“They played within themselves early on, but once a pair like that gets going on the Highveld, they’re very difficult to contain.”

Birrell highlighted the importance of strong powerplay performances with the bat while noting the challenges that could arise if early wickets fell.

“Not losing wickets in the powerplay is massive. If you can win that phase, you’re well placed in the match.

“We’ve found it can get tricky at the back end if you lose wickets early, as we did against Paarl.”

With a demanding run-in that includes two matches against Durban, one against Joburg Super Kings and two against MI Cape Town, Birrell believes his side are well positioned but under no illusions.

“Every game is going to be difficult. We’re in a good place, but there are no guarantees, and every team is still in the running.

“The quality of the opposition is significant, and we’ll need to be at the top of our game every time we take the field.”

The standings before Thursday’s match between Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals were (matches in brackets): Sunrisers 17 (5), Joburg Super Kings 15 (5), Paarl Royals 13 (4), Pretoria Capitals 11 (6), Durban’s Super Giants 8 (6), and MI Cape Town 6 (6).