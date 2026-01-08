Teyisi mentor Mahamba breaks his silence on contractual row

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Zolile "Gqo" Mahamba with his protege Siseko Teyisi, who is now embroiled in a contractual dispute with Xaba Promotions

Veteran boxing trainer Zolile “Gqo” Mahamba, who developed embattled South African junior flyweight champion Siseko Teyisi, has broken his silence on the row involving the boxer’s contractual dispute which led him to be kicked out of the Xaba Boxing Academy.

Mahamba, who unearthed Teyisi and turned him into an amateur star, was left out after a few professional bouts, with the boxer leaving with his manager, Bongani Bozo, to join XBA.

Teyisi, 22, won the South African and IBF intercontinental titles under XBA trainers Mnyamezeli Shosha and Miniyakhe Sityatha to vault into the world ratings.

However, his promotional contract with XBA’s mother body, Xaba Promotions, hit a snag just before his South African title defence against mandatory challenger Athenkosi Thongwana, whom he knocked out in the 12th round at the Orient Theatre on December 19.

This affected his training home at XBA aligned with XP, leading him to be homeless while Bozo was looking for a new trainer for him.

But Mahamba said his door was always open for Teyisi to return despite his unceremonious departure.

“Listen, I do not want to be involved with what is going on with Teyisi’s contractual dispute because I warned Bozo about these developments,” he said.

“When they came to me to inform me that Teyisi was going to train elsewhere, I warned them of these challenges but I guess they were blinded by promises.”

Bozo confirmed that he was forced to take Teyisi to XBA as a condition for the boxer to fight for the South African title.

“The condition was that Teyisi must train at XBA before he could be allowed to contest for the vacant title.

“I had no choice but to accept it because of the boy’s future progression.”

Teyisi knocked out KwaZulu-Natal’s Mfanuvele Ntuli in seven rounds to claim the belt vacated by Mpumelelo Tshabalala.

However, cracks began to show when a substantial amount was deducted from his purse for the IBF intercontinental title clash against Filipino Elmar Zamora in September.

The deducted amount was promised to be repaid in his fight against Thongwana, which led to an impasse when it was not paid in full.

Mahamba, whose sterling work to develop boxing talent, especially in NU12 in Mdantsane where Teyisi lives, is unrivalled, confirmed that his protégé would always have a special place in his heart, like all his other products.

Mahamba had cautioned against rushing the boxer at the expense of properly polishing his craft to make him a well-rounded boxer.

“Teyisi will always be my boy; I have no grudge against him, but I was not happy with what his manager did.

“They were greedy while ignoring the welfare of the boxer, and that greed has come back to haunt them.

“I am not going to break the ice and reach out to them when things have gone wrong for them. They know where to find me, and if they return, I will accommodate them,” he said.

Teyisi is considered one of the brightest prospects capable of bringing a world title, with his unbeaten record in nine bouts with seven stoppages a testament to the lofty expectations.

