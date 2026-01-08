United’s interim manager Fletcher will be in charge for FA Cup game

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes embraces interim manager Darren Fletcher after being substituted in the English Premier League match against Burnley at Turf Moor, on January 7, 2026

Manchester United’s interim manager Darren Fletcher said there was “massive disappointment” after a dominant display ended in a 2-2 draw with lowly Burnley on Wednesday that denied him a win in his first game in charge.

The former United midfielder, who stepped into the role following Monday’s dramatic sacking of Ruben Amorim, oversaw a performance that produced 30 shots, a disallowed goal and repeated Burnley clearances off the line, but only a point to show for it.

“For me the fact we have drawn is a massive disappointment,” Fletcher told the BBC.

“If you look at the context of the game, the chances we created ... lots of attacking play, we created more than enough to win the game.”

The 41-year-old Scot confirmed he will be in charge again on Sunday when they play Brighton & Hove Albion in the third round of the FA Cup.

“And then we’ll take it from there,” he said. “I’ve been around the first team for years before this. I’m only focusing on the job at hand, the next game.”

The United stalwart with 342 appearances for the club will remain in place until a caretaker is appointed for the rest of the campaign, according to British media reports, with the club planning to name Ruben Amorim’s permanent successor in the close season.

He said leading the team at Turf Moor was “an amazing experience”.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t win the game; I can’t hide that. But in terms of leading the team out, it was a pleasure and an honour,” he said.

Wednesday’s match also brought a boost for Benjamin Sesko, who scored both United goals to end a lean spell for the striker.

“I was so happy for him,” Fletcher said.

“We spoke yesterday and presented a video showing his movement and showing his goals, just showing how it is coming, and he needs to keep believing. He did that tonight and scored two great goals. A real positive night for Ben.

“Hopefully he can kick on from that now.” - Lori Ewing