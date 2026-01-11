City hail Semenyo’s instant impact after debut against Exeter

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo shoots on goal against Exeter City in the FA Cup third-round fixture against Exeter City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Saturday.

Manchester City’s latest recruit Antoine Semenyo won praise from fellow teammates and support staff after the 26-year-old scored on his debut in Saturday’s 10-1 FA Cup victory over Exeter City, matching the team’s biggest win in the competition.

Ghanaian winger Semenyo, who has 10 league goals and three assists this season, joined City earlier in the week, after competition from other Premier League rivals.

“Antoine is settling well,” assistant manager Pep Lijnders, who took charge with Pep Guardiola serving a one-game touchline ban, told reporters.

“He is a humble guy and we have followed him for a long time, but he brings something to the frontline — what we really want and what we need.

“He can attack quickly, he wants to chase, he is a guy who doesn’t stop. I think you saw today that he can adapt quite quickly to our style.”

Semenyo slipped a weighted pass to defender Rico Lewis for City’s fifth in the 49th minute, and five minutes later, got himself on the scoresheet with a shot from inside the penalty area.

“Everybody wanted him (Semenyo), there’s a reason for that and he’s shown that today,” Lewis told the club’s official website.

“It feels like a seamless transition into the team. He’s a really good person as well, which is another positive.”

Manchester City next face Newcastle United in the first leg of the League Cup semifinal on Tuesday, before a Premier League derby clash against Manchester United on Saturday.

• Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank accused Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins of starting a mass melee after the final whistle in his side’s 2-1 FA third-round defeat on Saturday.

Villa held off a strong Tottenham fightback in the second half after goals by Emiliano Buendia and Morgan Rogers had put them in control by halftime in north London.

Wilson Odobert halved the deficit with a low shot after 54 minutes and Tottenham showed the fighting spirit that was sadly lacking in the first half, although it did spill over.

Tottenham midfielder Joao Palhinha was enraged as Watkins and other Villa players went to celebrate in front of their fans, with players from both sides involved in ugly scenes.

“I saw what I saw. Of course it’s all about keeping a cool head. The players gave everything, everything out there, (but) losing a tight game, season not going perfect and I think Ollie (Watkins) is very provoking,” Frank said.

“The way he is going down to celebrate in front of the Villa fans and he is walking into Joao, he can just easily walk around.

“I think everyone that has been in a competitive nature, that is difficult and can trigger things.” — Reuters