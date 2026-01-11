Ngcongolo shines in Day Hospital Laser 10km

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Powered Up Runners AC's Luyolo Ngcongolo won the men's race in the Laser 10km on Sunday.

The Day Hospital Laser 10km road race on Saturday was not expected to deliver outstanding results so early in the year.

However, the increase in the size of the field over the past two years will be celebrated by the organisers, East London Athletic Club.

The racing up front was perhaps disappointing, with only a handful of top competitors on display, but some did stand out.

Most coaches will be trying to hold their runners back from such early competition, given the many races that lie ahead.

Luyolo Ngcongolo, in the colours of Powered Up Runners AC, who was an all-round star performer last year, confirmed he is the man to beat again in 2026.

He won the tough race in 31:35 at his first outing on the route.

Ngcongolo told the Daily Dispatch he was satisfied with his race and the 44-second winning margin over Keaton Stansfield, who put in a fine performance to finish second in 32:19.

Another of Border’s best athletes, Malixole Kalideni of Old Selbornians, finished third in 33:08, and said that he had taken a break over the holidays and was not racing fit.

Kalideni has the 56km Two Oceans on his list of priorities in 2026.

The first 35-39 category sub-veteran was Thandikhaya Siyongo of Scenery Park in 34:54.

The rest of the men’s racing was of early-season standard with Bulelani Mgubo of Overtakers winning another veteran 40-49 age category title in 34:36, well ahead of runners-up Kurt Leibach of Oxford Striders in 37:11 and Andile Stuli of Real Gijimas in 38:19.

In the masters 50-59 race, Siyabulela Madlavana of Nedbank was first, followed by soon-to-be grandmaster Makaya Masumpa of Easy Equities Born2Run and Christophe Bernardie of Nedbank.

Colin Bosch of Old Selbornians won the 60+ category in 52:54 from MBSA’s Mzinsabanty Sithole in 46:29.

Charl Pienaar was the first 70+ runner in 48:26.

Many of the top juniors were missing but the numbers were encouraging.

Keanu Ekron of Oxford Striders won in 38:43, followed by Ndumiso Danxa of Scenery Park and Bukhobakhe Khwapuna from Mthatha Athletics.

Caryn Lategan of Easy Equities Born2Run won the women’s race, despite suggesting beforehand that she would not be there.

Her time was 39:23 was outside her best but promising after a tough end to 2025. Lategan was also first in the 40+ category.

Second was Riya Keshaw, who has been studying internationally and was at home on holiday.

Her time of 39:35 was also encouraging and she made it a two-woman race to the finish in Beacon Bay.

Melanie Elsdon in 42:01 and Angelique Norton in 44:19, both from Oxford Striders, finished third and fourth respectively.

In a huge comeback against the odds, Hester Ferrezuelo of Easy Equities Born2Run, running in the grandmasters 60+ category, finished ninth overall in 47:38.

First in the 50+ category was Carol Tinhoff of Old Selbornians in 52:22.

The next race is on Friday when the PWC 10km takes place from Old Selbornians.

