Smith dedicates stunning Cape victory to late father Gavin

Eastern Cape trainer Dean Smith and jockey Calvin Habib celebrate Kingdundee’s victory in Cape Town at the weekend

“This one was for dad,” Gqeberha trainer Dean Smith, 25, said after he shook the SA horse racing world on Saturday with an emotionally charged victory in one of the biggest sprint races in the country.

Less than three months after taking over the stable of his late father, Gavin, Dean stunned the racing world by winning the R1.5m World Pool Cape Flying Championship at the L’Ormarins King’s Plate meeting in Cape Town.

Smith is the trainer of the four-year-old gelding Kingdundee, which dominated the race.

He dedicated the memorable victory to Gavin Smith, a multiple Eastern Cape champion trainer, who died in October after losing his battle with cancer.

“This one is for my dad. I had the horse ready for this race, and it is just a super day,” Smith said.

The victory is a huge achievement by Smith after Kingdundee, ridden by Gauteng-based jockey Calvin Habib, wasn’t given much of a winning chance against the best sprinters in the country.

Nelson Mandela Bay is regarded as a minor racing centre in comparison with Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, but Saturday’s victory showed that Fairview trainers and horses don’t have to stand back for anyone.

Smith had a special message for the Fairview racing fraternity after the race.

“Super proud to hold the East Cape flag high. I am just chuffed everything went our way,” he said.

“Thank you all for always supporting us and offering to help. You guys are the greatest.”

Smith will receive a hero’s welcome back at home for the next Fairview meeting on Friday.

The Herald