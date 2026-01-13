Chelsea have the resources to win, says Rosenior ahead of Arsenal clash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior shouts orders in the FA Cup third round clash against Charlton Athletic at The Valley in London on January 10 2026.

Coach Liam Rosenior believes Chelsea have the resources to deliver wins as they prepare to host Arsenal in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final on Wednesday in his second game in charge.

Rosenior was named Chelsea coach last Tuesday, and their five-game winless run ended with a 5-1 FA Cup victory at Charlton on Saturday. The game against Arsenal will be his first as coach against a fellow Premier League side.

“I’d love to be here six years or longer. To do that, you need to start winning. My focus is that I have ideas of how the team should look like in one or two years,” Rosenior told reporters.

“I have resources here to win. The lads trained very, very well today. We will make a decision on the team in the coming days and go and attack the game.”

The 41-year-old said Chelsea have been preparing for the clash with Arsenal since the moment he took over.

“We’ve been working tactically on Arsenal from the moment I came into the club. Watched all of their games, analysed every aspect of their game, including set plays, at which they’re very good,” he added.

Rosenior, however, said the threats posed by Premier League leaders Arsenal went well beyond set pieces.

“I don’t know who’s calling them Set Piece FC. I’m definitely not. They’re a team who are very good without the ball. They have a really clear idea in the way they want to play with the ball,” he said.

“On top of that, they’re very well organised with good delivery on set plays. That’s what you want to be if you want to be successful.”

The coach said he did not feel added pressure going into a big game so early in the job.

“I’m happy with the process in which we work as a staff, and which the players are taking on. I’m not making it any bigger than the fact it’s the next game, and we have to win, and that’s the way I see it,” he said. - Chiranjit Ojha