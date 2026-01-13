Roma takes Dakar lead as Ford go one-two

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Poland duo Eryk Goczal and Szymon Gospodarczyk of the Energylandia Rally Team, Toyota, won Stage 9 of the Dakar Rally between Wadi Ad-Dawasir and Bivouac Refuge, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday

Spaniard Nani Roma led compatriot Carlos Sainz in a Ford one-two at the top of the Dakar Rally car standings on Tuesday after a tough ninth stage in the Saudi Arabian desert for some frontrunners.

Dacia’s previous leader and five-time winner Nasser Al-Attiyah slipped to third but still only one minute 10 seconds behind Roma, with Toyota’s South African Henk Lategan fourth — and with a further five minutes to make up.

“I had three punctures today, but I think everyone had problems,” Roma said.

He last led the Dakar 12 years ago when he won.

“We are positive to be here.”

Sainz said it had been hard to find the way at one point, with the cars taking a different route from the bikes and no longer having tracks to follow.

🎙️ Nani Roma leads at the right time, but the marathon stage continues tomorrow…⛺️#Dakar2026 #DakarInSaudi pic.twitter.com/MUy5yi6Kcs — DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 13, 2026

Lategan described it as a “little bit of a disaster of a day” after getting lost, suffering a puncture, a broken windscreen and loss of power steering.

“I was driving with no power steering, extremely difficult in these cars because the wheels are so big, so you have to have massive power to even turn the wheels,” he said.

“And then we had some more punctures, got lost, and we hit that bush in Seb [Loeb]’s dust that broke the windscreen.

“So we had to stop and kick the windscreen out because I couldn’t see from inside the car, put some goggles on and carry on going.”

Toyota Gazoo Racing W2RC's Henk Lategan and Brett Cummings in action at Wadi Ad-Dawasir, Saudi Arabia, January 12 2026. (Stephane Mahe/Reuters )

The 410km stage from Wadi Ad Dawasir to the overnight bivouac, the first half of a marathon stage, was won by 21-year-old Polish non-factory Toyota driver Eryk Goczal.

He finished seven minutes ahead of his uncle, Michal, also with the Energylandia team, while father Marek was in 31st position.

Australian Toby Price, a double Dakar winner on motorcycles, was third on the stage for Toyota.

Sainz, 63, was handed a one-minute 10-second penalty for speeding and finished the stage seventh but ahead of most of his rivals, including Roma in eighth.

The four-time Dakar winner is now 57 seconds behind Roma, who also won on a motorcycle in 2004.

Sweden’s Mattias Ekstrom, who had been second overall for Ford, lost a lot of time with a navigation error and dropped to fifth and 11 minutes and 19 seconds off the pace.

Dacia’s nine-time world rally champion Loeb was sixth.

Spaniard Tosha Schareina won the stage in the motorcycle category for Honda, with KTM’s Argentine rider Luciano Benavides losing the way and his overall lead to Australia’s defending champion Daniel Sanders.

Sanders, also on a KTM, led Honda’s American Ricky Brabec by six minutes and 24 seconds.

The race, which ends on Saturday on the Red Sea coast, is the first round of the World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC) season. -Alan Baldwin