Selborne gain good exposure in Grey High cricket festival

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Selborne first cricket team took part in the Grey High festival in Gqeberha last week.

The Selborne first cricket team received some valuable exposure early in the year when they took part in the Grey High festival in Gqeberha last week, winning one game, drawing one and losing their final match.

Their victory in a 50-overs encounter against Framesby delivered a thrilling finish, with Selborne reaching their target with just two wickets remaining.

Good bowling, led by Avethandwa Manyonga’s 3/37, saw them dismiss the Gqeberha team for 155. Titus Sweetnam was also on song with the ball, keeping things tight to take 2/18.

In response, Selborne lost wickets at regular intervals, but determined batting by Josh Wilkie (28), Merrick Collins (26) and Daniel Tarr (25) helped them stay on course for victory, eventually reaching 159/8.

Selborne opened the festival with a two-day game against Volkskool Potchefstroom and produced a solid second-innings effort for the match to end in a draw.

Only Cian O’Neill, with an aggressive 53 off 39 balls, and Matthew Hendry (20) got among the runs as the East London team were dismissed for a modest 131 in their first innings.

However, Manyonga again featured with the ball, taking three wickets, as Volkies were limited to a one-run lead.

Selborne produced their best batting of the festival in their second innings, with Hendry holding the innings together to post an excellent 105 off 150 balls. He was well supported by Joshua Edwards (61) as they set Volkies a target of 252 to win.

By the close, Volkies had reached 181/5 in 49 overs as the match ended in a draw.

In the final match against Northwood, Selborne fell well short of their objective after the Durban team made 145/5 in 20 overs, being bowled out for 97.

Grey High got their 2026 season under way on Thursday with a two-day fixture against Kearsney on a superb Pollock Oval.

After winning the toss, captain Logan Goddard-Ford elected to bowl and the bowlers set the tone early. Anre Schoeman led the attack with an excellent 4/43 as Kearsney were dismissed for 129.

Grey responded with intent and patience. Cullen Marais anchored the innings with a composed 107, well supported by Connor Parry’s 76, taking the team to 260/8 at the close.

On Friday morning Goddard-Ford added a confident 82 not out, pushing the total to 311.

Kearsney found momentum hard to come by in their second innings, with Logan Grochs producing a fine spell of legspin bowling to take 5/11. Kearsney were bowled out for 80, giving Grey a well-earned victory by an innings and 102 runs.

Grey hosted Jeppe in a 50-overs clash on Saturday. Marais continued his fine form with a superb 107, well supported by James Upton’s 40, as Grey posted a competitive 247 all out.

Jeppe made a positive start, but disciplined bowling and sustained pressure soon turned the game.

The visitors were bowled out for 121, with Anfred Jansen impressing with figures of 3/11, sealing a convincing 126-run victory.

A fitting way to close out the festival came with a Twenty20 clash against St Andrew’s School from Bloemfontein, a fixture that always asks tough questions.

Grey fielded first and made an early impact, with Matthew Marshbank taking three wickets in the opening over to put the pressure on. St Andrew’s showed good resolve, but disciplined bowling saw them dismissed for 92.

The chase was not without its challenges. Several batters got starts but could not quite go on, before the younger players stepped up when it mattered.

Joe Stone contributed a composed 19, while Micah Wessels sealed the result in style with a six and a four in the penultimate over, guiding Grey home with three wickets in hand.

Daily Dispatch