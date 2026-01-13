Teyisi’s career takes clear direction after signing with Ground Up

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Siseko Teyisi has signed with Ground Up Sports Promotion ending speculation about his boxing career.

SA junior flyweight champion and world-rated Siseko Teyisi’s career took a clear path after weeks of uncertainty when he signed with budding promoter Ground Up Sports in a surprise move this week.

The 21-year-old NU12 Mdantsane hero was left homeless when he was released from Xaba Promotions and its training home, Xaba Boxing Academy, after relations soured over a contractual dispute involving his management.

The decision shocked the local boxing fraternity, as the boxer seemingly enjoyed a successful spell under XP, which guided him to a SA title triumph within a short period while also steering him to the IBF world ratings by securing him its intercontinental title.

However, Teyisi found himself caught in the crossfire between XP and his manager, Bongani Bozo, which ultimately led to the end of the marriage.

As speculation mounted over his next step, with Johannesburg manager Colin Nathan rumoured to be targeted, especially after Teyisi suddenly moved up the ratings to the seventh spot, Ground Up Sports boss Loyiso Magqaza dropped the bombshell by announcing the southpaw’s signing.

“Ground Up Sports Promotion is proud to officially announce the signing of IBF intercontinental junior flyweight champion Siseko ‘Panda’ Teyisi, bringing an end to weeks of anticipation within the boxing fraternity regarding his future,” Magqaza said in a statement.

The length of the pact was not revealed, but the promotion company, which only launched in August when its other client, Nhlanhla Tyirha, beat overmatched Tanzanian Sunday Kilawe in East London, secured its biggest boxer yet.

Owned by Magqaza, who is a former soccer club boss, Ground Up has already organised two shows when it staged Tyirha’s return in Cape Town, where he beat Filipino Arnel Lofranco to win the IBF intercontinental mini-flyweight title in December.

Under the promotion, Tyirha managed to return to the world ratings when he cracked the WBC ratings at the 10th spot to take a quantum leap in the quest for a world title shot, which blew up after he was knocked out by Malawian journeyman George Kandulo in July 2023.

Tyirha’s IBF Intercontinental title triumph is expected to vault him into the sanctioning world body’s ratings, marking a double triumph for the fast-rising promotional powerhouse of having two world-rated boxers in the mini-flyweight and junior flyweight divisions.

While Teyisi’s next fight is yet to be announced, Magqaza said the foundation laid for the boxer’s career would help to seamlessly steer him to dizzy heights.

“We are excited about what lies ahead for Teyisi, with big announcements about his next move on the horizon.

“We encourage boxing supporters and media to look out for further announcements about his next move.”

Teyisi is one of the few boxers with a strong support base despite having only fought nine times as a professional without a loss, with NU12 residents often filling up the venue for his fights.

Since leaving Xaba Academy, Bozo revealed that he would now be trained by Khangelani Jack to finally close the chapter of his relations with Xaba-owned companies.

