Coles outstanding as Sunrisers seal playoff berth

Sunrisers Eastern Cape batter James Coles plays a delivery to the offside during his outstanding innings of 60 against Joburg Super Kings in their SA20 match at St George's Park on Wednesday

Sussex cricketer James Coles grabbed his chance with both hands in an outstanding allround performance as Sunrisers Eastern Cape clinched a spot in next week’s Betway SA20 competition playoffs.

In registering a bonus-point win on Wednesday over Joburg Super Kings when they won by 61 runs at St George’s Park, Sunrisers moved to the top of the log.

The final log positions, and hence the line-up for next week’s knockout matches, will only be decided after the final games this weekend.

In as comprehensive a performance as you could wish for, Sunrisers simply outclassed Super Kings, making 178/6 and then dismissing the visitors for 117.

At the centre of it all was the 21-year-old Coles, whose sublime knock of 61 off 34 balls helped to rebuild the innings after Sunrisers had slipped to 90/4.

The young player then took two wickets with his leftarm spinners and effected the run out of Matthew de Villiers with a sharp piece of fielding as Super Kings fell apart under the pressure of the run-chase.

Victory with a bonus point and straight into the playoffs for the 4️⃣th time 🔥 pic.twitter.com/G1VEzMxVi2 — Sunrisers Eastern Cape (@SunrisersEC) January 14, 2026

Besides a few courageous blows by James Vince (30 off 23 balls) at the start of the Super Kings innings, there was no joy for the visiting batsmen against the hostile pace of Marco Jansen (2/33) and Anrich Nortje and the subtlety of spinners Senuran Muthusamy and Coles.

Muthusamy showed all his experience and skill in taking 3/26 in four overs, and Nortje was full of control and fire as he conceded only 13 runs in four overs.

Earlier, Quinton de Kock produced a brilliant onslaught to kick-start the Sunrisers innings, but they were not out of the woods when he was dismissed for a 37-ball 50 in the 11th over.

The lefthanded opener had batted with his usual class and when he wasn’t hitting one of his seven fours and two sixes, he worked hard by running with purpose between the wickets, often turning ones into twos.

Still, at 90/4 with nine overs left, there was plenty of work ahead for the home team batsmen.

What a 𝙡𝙚𝙠𝙠𝙚𝙧 feeling 😍 pic.twitter.com/tgNYsWEaET — Sunrisers Eastern Cape (@SunrisersEC) January 14, 2026

It was essential to build another partnership and in a determined effort, skipper Tristan Stubbs again stepped into the gap.

It was not his most fluent innings, but he showed a willingness to grind it out, while Coles produced a performance of extraordinary effectiveness at the other end.

The 21-year-old also recognised the need to keep the Super Kings attack at bay, but as he settled into his role, the runs began to flow from his bat.

When it came time to accelerate, Coles showed a remarkable propensity to find the gaps in the field, crunching 10 fours in his thrilling knock of 61 off 34 balls.

Stubbs will play better innings than last night, but he was staunch at the other end in what eventually proved a match-winning fifth-wicket stand of 88 in nine overs.

It took the Sunrisers to a score which has never been chased down in SA20 cricket at the famed St George’s Park ground.

And the Sunrisers bowlers made sure that statistic remained intact.