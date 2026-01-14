Rahm, Smith and DeChambeau stick to LIV Golf despite PGA Tour’s open door

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

LIV Golf’s Jon Rahm, Cam Smith and Bryson DeChambeau have turned their backs on a chance to return to the PGA Tour, choosing to stay loyal to the Saudi-backed circuit even as former world No 1 Brooks Koepka makes a costly comeback.

Three of LIV Golf’s biggest names, all major champions who qualify for the PGA Tour’s “Returning Member Program”, firmly committed to remaining with LIV Golf rather than follow Koepka’s lead back to the sport’s traditional powerhouse.

The PGA Tour had opened its doors only to golfers who have won a major or The Players Championship since 2022.

However, while five-time major winner Koepka has applied to return after leaving LIV Golf, his former colleagues are staying put.

“I’m not planning on going anywhere,” Rahm, who won the Masters in 2023, told reporters.

“I wish Brooks the best. As far as I’m concerned, I’m focused on the league and my team this year and hopefully we can repeat as champions again.”

Bryson DeChambeau has no intention of returning to the PGA Tour. (Jerome Miron)

DeChambeau, an American who won the 2024 US Open, was equally blunt, saying: “I’m contracted through to 2026, so I’m excited about this year.”

Smith, an Australian who won the 2022 British Open, said he had not given the PGA Tour’s announcement any thought, but dismissed any notion of a departure.

“I haven’t had a lot of time to think about it, but I know I’m here to stay. I’m here to support LIV,” he said.

“I’m a captain of a great team and a great group of people. I’m happy where I am, I’m proud of where I am.

“I think we do many great things, particularly in Australia, and I can’t wait for the league to keep growing.”

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp had said eligible players have until February 2 to apply for reinstatement.

Koepka’s return comes with a hefty price tag that may explain his colleagues’ reluctance to follow suit.

The 35-year-old faces a five-year forfeiture of potential equity in the PGA Tour’s Player Equity Program, representing an estimated $50m to $85 million (R818m to R1.3bn) loss depending on his performance and tour growth.

He has also agreed to make a $5m (R81.8m) charitable contribution, with recipients to be determined jointly with the PGA Tour.