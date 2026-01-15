Chippa wrap up mid-season camp with friendly against Pirates

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chippa United will conclude their mid-season camp in Johannesburg with a friendly against Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

The Chill Boys finished the first half of the Betway Premiership season in a state of uncertainty, languishing at the bottom of the table after 15 games.

The Gqeberha team have won just one match this season.

Despite Chippa’s precarious position, head coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi remains optimistic they will avoid relegation.

Because he did not have a preseason with the team, Vilakazi decided to hold a camp over the festive season to instil his philosophy in the players.

“We are currently in Johannesburg and are still playing friendly games,” Vilakazi said.

“The team is performing well at the moment. The chemistry and environment are ideal for the players.

“We need to ensure that chemistry helps us in the upcoming league games.

“On Tuesday, we played a friendly game against Kaizer Chiefs, followed by another against Venda on Thursday and Lerumo on Friday.

“Our final match before returning to Gqeberha will be on Saturday against Orlando Pirates.

“Everyone has returned to training, but we still have a few players out with minor injuries.”

Vilakazi said he was satisfied with his squad and was not interested in signing new players during the January transfer window.

“We have only two new players in the squad, and we are fine with them.”

The coach confirmed Sinoxolo Kwayiba’s return but remained tight-lipped about the second signing, saying the club would reveal the player’s name in due course.

“I think our mandate is clear, and that is to make sure that we save the team from relegation come the end of the season.

“The games that we will be playing now — there will be nothing else more important than getting points so that we can make sure that we survive.

“So, the remaining home games — those are the games that we have to make sure that we go all out and get results.

“Looking at the situation right now, it is possible. The way the players are playing right now in these friendly games, you can see that there is that fighting spirit in the team.

“Everyone is aware that we have to save the team.”

Chippa begin the new year with an away match against newly promoted Orbit College on January 24, followed by another away game against Durban City on January 30.

