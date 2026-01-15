GOING THE DISTANCE | Three disciplines and an innovative running exhibition

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There are figures in athletics and at BA who are working hard at boosting all three disciplines, says the writer

Every athletics follower has a perceptive and more favoured discipline of the three that make up the sport.

And within those three disciplines of cross country, road running and track and field, there are multiple areas of focus.

Take the Olympics. From a track and field perspective, any sports lover would be hard-pressed at the end of the two weeks, which focus on athletics, to choose between the 100 or 200m final, the 5,000 or 10,000m, or the long jump, high jump, pole vault, javelin, discus and the marathon, which disingenuously falls under the banner of track and field where only a few 100m are on the synthetic surface.

Maybe at club level there are differences of opinion but at the Olympic level every discipline delivers excitement, drama and performances that amaze and enthuse the world of sport.

In Border, we have been deprived of track and field due to a municipal negligence of facilities.

Cross country has had its moments in recent years, indeed off and on over many years, and road running, which has delivered some of the greatest national championships in East London, has also experienced highs and lows.

Border Athletics have put forward their planning document in respect of strategic, operational and financial planning. It is detailed and progressive.

Happily there are figures in the sport and at BA who are working hard at boosting all three disciplines.

I am going to ruffle feathers, no doubt, with opinions and in introducing the argument that any event that draws participants to Buffalo City or towns such as Komani, Qonce and so on, are worthy of support.

Provided, of course, that there are spin-offs from their activities that promote athletes across the spectrum.

The establishment of the Queen’s College Stadium in Komani is fantastic and next Saturday offers the third qualifying leg towards the U16-U23 National Championships at the Germiston Stadium from March 26-28.

The provincial championships will also be at Queen’s College on February 28.

We have much to look forward to, especially from the youth.

Road running got off to a fair start last weekend in respect of numbers, but disappointing in most results.

I had a good talk with Sicelo Pongola from BA and one of the areas of concern we agree upon is the lack of promising female runners.

Even those areas that have produced top women over the past 15 years or more are not showing current and sustainable growth.

It might be due to wannabe coaches venturing in a direction not suitable to the sport’s needs and growth.

There have been complaints, I am told, about prize structures, entry costs and organisers’ desire for profit.

We had a combination road race last year with some 2,000 entrants, small remuneration for the athletes and no obvious path of distribution within the sport. Something has to give.

On a most encouraging note, Real Gijimas will, at their Bridle Drift Half-Marathon, be hosting a stakeholders’ exhibition on Saturday January 24 from noon to 6pm at the Masizakhe Children’s Home in Mdantsane.

There is no reason why all companies and organisations with running goods and services, races and ideas to promote, would not take part.

And perhaps one fact, more than any other, that confirms the progressive nature of this move is that the Discovery Surfers Challenge will be on hand to promote their 51st Surfers that takes place on February 21 from Nahoon Beach to Mdantsane.

Entries are already open with a steady flow coming in according to the man in charge, Neville Wilkins, who sounds much more laidback than I have heard him ever before.

There we have it — one of the most unusual running events in SA, the 17.5km Surfers, teaming up with arguably the toughest half-marathon in the land, promoted by Alex Kambule.

May they both go from strength to strength.

There is no need for an opinion — when it comes to these two organisations there are many and varied views. It makes the sport so jolly colourful.