Highbury return from break fired up for next half of the season

Highbury head coach Kabelo Sibiya is confident his players will get back to their winning ways when the Motsepe Foundation Championship returns next week.

Highbury have reset their sights firmly on one ambition this season: to earn a coveted spot in the top-flight Betway Premiership.

The team has come back refreshed and fired up after the break for the crucial second leg of the Motsepe Foundation Championship League.

To improve their chances, the Gqeberha club have put in considerable effort and extensive training.

The Yellow Nation ended the first half of the season with a 1-0 loss to Cape Town City, dropping to 10th place with 18 points from 14 matches.

This defeat followed three other consecutive losses.

But they are only nine points behind Milford, who currently lead the log in the automatic promotion spot.

They are also only five points behind Casic Stars and Kruger United, who are second and third in the promotional playoff spots, respectively.

To increase our conversion rate, we have been working hard in the box — Highbury coach Kabelo Sibiya

Before closing for the festive season, Kabelo Sibiya welcomed the break, saying it came at the right time.

The coach said they would use the break to reflect, analyse and prepare better for the second half of the league.

But the most important thing was to use the break to recharge so that when the league returns on January 23, they will be stronger.

“We came back on December 28,” Sibiya said.

“We began weighing the players and conducted additional tests. After that, we started training to improve our physical fitness and endurance.

“But above all, we concentrated on the final phase, our poise inside the box, as we have been missing a lot of opportunities that we have created.

“To increase our conversion rate, we have been working hard in the box.”

Despite some players being sidelined due to injuries, Sibiya said all his players have returned from the break and are working hard.

“We also have some players who have signed with the club and some guys on trial.

“We played friendly games in Durban against Golden Arrows, Amazulu and Umvoti, who are leading the Motsepe Stream A in KZN.

“We also played Stream B’s top team, Mkhambathi FC.

“We went there to play football matches against opponents of various skill levels because we were participating in the Nedbank Cup and the league, which required us to play against a variety of opponents.”

Highbury play Lerumo Lions at NMU Madibaz Stadium on January 23 at 3.30pm.