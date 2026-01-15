Owen wants SA to produce players for the EPL but understands the struggles

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Manchester United and Liverpool striker Michael Owen says he would like to see more South African players playing in the Premier League as before.

Over the last decade or so, SA has seen a decline in supplying players to one of the most renowned leagues in the world.

Only Lyle Foster, of Burnley, is currently playing in the league.

In the 2000s, Steven Pienaar, Quinton Fortuin, Benni McCarthy, “Old John” Mabizela, and Aaron Mokoena, to name a few, were exceptional performers in the league.

In recent times, those who have made the trip to England have either struggled for game time or have been loaned to lower division teams or to other European leagues.

A recent example was of marquee player Percy Tau, who only managed to get a few minutes for Brighton and Hove.

“I’m hopeful that, in time, SA is going to produce more players for the EPL. We had Quinton Fortune, and there were other players,” Owen told the Dispatch while he was being unveiled as an ambassador for gambling company Hollywoodbets in Durban on Wednesday evening.

“You’ve got one at the moment, at Burnley, Lyle. But we want more, of course, and I’m sure the country wants more.

“Obviously, I’ve not experienced enough in this country to see the pathway, to see the structure, to see the facilities.

“But what we do know is that SA in general, as a nation, does provide very good players.

“They’ve been a huge part of the success story of the Premier League,” he said.

Owen doesn’t believe the likes of Tau and company were bad players.

Off-field logistics could have been an issue, he said.

Moving from country to country and adapting to new cultures and new footballing philosophies could have been some of the problems.

He shared his own experience of moving from Liverpool to Real Madrid in 2004.

After winning the Ballon d’Or in 2001 and winning trophies with Liverpool, there was much expectation for him to excel in Spain.

But that never materialised, as compared to his compatriots he joined the club with.

Owen joined Real Madrid during its Galácticos era and played alongside the “big four” of preceding star signings, namely Luís Figo, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo, and David Beckham, as well as prominent team players from the pre-Galácticos era in Raúl, Roberto Carlos, and Iker Casillas.

He was regarded as having a slow start to his Madrid career, often being confined to the bench.

He sometimes drew criticism from fans and the Spanish press for his lack of form.

Owen revealed the drop of form was due to stress and pressure from his family as it was struggling to adapt in Spain.

“Some people can just naturally go from one country to the next,” the former England international said.

“There’s more to it than just playing.

“I went to Real Madrid as a very young boy. I had a one-year-old child; we didn’t have a house. It was a last-minute decision.

“I turned up; I had no phone, no car, no house.

“When I started settling in, by the time, you know, one month, two months, my wife was unhappy, and the child and I wanted to go home.

“That can be a problem as well for some players. So there are so many things, so many things to moving abroad,” he said.

