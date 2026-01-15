Pirates thankful players have returned in tip-top shape after Afcon break

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates defender Nkosinathi Sibisi should be back in action with the Premiership resumes on January 24

Orlando Pirates head of sports science Lee Miles has lauded Bucs soccer players for returning after the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) break in top physical shape.

Pirates resumed training in a mini camp at Royal Marang Hotel in Rustenburg on Monday, ahead of the resumption of league action on January 24 against Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

“I think a lot of the guys have come back in very good condition,” Miles said.

“They stuck to their programmes in the off-season [the Afcon hiatus].

“They worked when they were supposed to work, so the testing data showed that everyone has come back in good shape.”

He vowed the Sea Robbers would continue to put in the hard work as they aimed to tighten their grip at the summit of the Betway Premiership standings, having won nine of their last 10 games, with one draw, before the break.

“We will keep pushing, making sure we challenge for what we need to challenge for,” Miles said.

The club’s strength and conditioning coach Helmi Gueldich also stressed the importance of their mini camp as they aimed to strengthen their physical condition.

“The most important thing is to push the players,” he said.

“It’s important for us to refuel ourselves; to put the tank full [of] fuel so that we can continue without any issues for the upcoming games.

“This camp is very important for us.”

Meanwhile, Pirates’ players who were at Afcon with Bafana Bafana linked up with the rest of the squad in Rustenburg yesterday after they were given a few days off.

Bafana were knocked out in the round of 16 by Cameroon nearly two weeks ago.

Sipho Chaine, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thalente Mbatha, Relebohile Mofokeng, Sipho Mbule, Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi and Evidence Makgopa were on duty at the Afcon.

