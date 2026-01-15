Sinner seeks Australian Open ‘three-peat’ to maintain Melbourne supremacy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jannik Sinner returns to the Australian Open targeting a third straight title as the Italian seeks to impose a level of supremacy reminiscent of Novak Djokovic’s stranglehold on the year’s opening Grand Slam.

The 24-year-old will arrive at Melbourne Park under vastly different circumstances from 12 months ago, when his successful title defence was partly overshadowed by a doping controversy which saw him serve a three-month ban.

With that storm firmly behind him, Sinner steps onto the blue courts unencumbered and with his focus sharpened after an outstanding 2025 in which he was only seriously challenged by world number one Carlos Alcaraz.

“I feel like I’m a better player than last year,” Sinner said after beating Alcaraz to win the season-ending ATP Finals with his 58th match victory of a curtailed campaign.

“An amazing season. Many, many wins, and not many losses. All the losses I had, I tried to see the positive things and tried to evolve as a player. I felt like this happened in a very good way.”

Sinner sets his sights on a third straight Melbourne crown, a feat last achieved in the men’s game during the second of Djokovic’s “three-peats” from 2019 to 2021, and few would bet against him pushing his overall major tally to five.

The pursuit continues to be built on a game as relentless as it is precise, a metronomic rhythm from the baseline powered by near-robotic consistency and heavy groundstrokes that grind opponents into submission.

Though anchored in consistency and control, Sinner has worked to add a dash of magic – the kind of spontaneity best embodied by Alcaraz - and his pursuit will add intrigue to a rivalry that has become the defining duel of men’s tennis.

“It’s evolved in a positive way, especially the serving,” Sinner said about his game at the ATP Finals.

“From the back of the court it’s a bit more unpredictable. I have margins where I can play better at times.

“It’s also difficult because you have to give a lot of credit to your opponent. Carlos is an incredible player. You have to push yourself over the limits.”

The “Sincaraz” rivalry has lit up most of the biggest tennis tournaments, but Melbourne remains the missing piece, and all signs point to that changing this year with the Australian Open set for a blockbuster title showdown. - Shrivathsa Sridhar